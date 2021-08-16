What's next for Afghanistan?

Zeenat Adam:
The Taliban have retaken control of Afghanistan in a lightning campaign that has shocked the world. President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country while countries including the U.S., Australia, Canada and the U.K. are scrambling to get their diplomatic staff, as well as Afghan interpreters and contractors on flights out of the hands of the Taliban. The US withdrawal has been compared to the fall of Saigon. The US has been in Afghanistan for 20 years and has been steadily reducing the number of troops in the country & were initially confident that local Afghan military forces would be able to keep the Taliban at bay but they proved to be no match for the Taliban fighters.
