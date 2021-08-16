In the Chair: Themba Maseko

Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS & author of For My Country



In late 2010, Themba Maseko - former head of Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) agreed to meet Ajay Gupta to discuss the Gupta family's plans to launch The New Age newspaper, and divert the state's R600 million advertising spend to it.

In his new book For My Country, Maseko details how a few months later - after Zuma phoned to enquiry about the meeting, and he refused to accede to Ajay's request - he was moved out of the GCIS and less than a year later left the public service.