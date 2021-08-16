In the Chair: Themba Maseko

Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS & author of For My Country
In late 2010, Themba Maseko - former head of Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) agreed to meet Ajay Gupta to discuss the Gupta family's plans to launch The New Age newspaper, and divert the state's R600 million advertising spend to it.
In his new book For My Country, Maseko details how a few months later - after Zuma phoned to enquiry about the meeting, and he refused to accede to Ajay's request - he was moved out of the GCIS and less than a year later left the public service.
With Tapiwa Guzha Founder at Tapi Tapi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu sports business researcher.
Lester speaks to Karl Westvig Retail Capital CEO.
Lester speaks to Heidi Kerwan Financial director at NOVA choc-oh-late.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Clifford Coonan in Berlin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Melusi Dhlamini medical officer in obstetrics and gynaecology at Marie Stopes South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Lt Col Lindiwe Khuzwayo crime scene examiner for SAPS National and Lt Col Melissa Pretorius Facial Identification Analyst for SAPS National.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Ruth Castel-Branco, Research Manager for the Future of Workers project at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand.
Lester speaks to Lunga Tukani.LISTEN TO PODCAST