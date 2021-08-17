Ashton Arch Bridge unveiled in Western Cape

Leiton Chan | Construction manager at Haw & Inglis
After more than seven years of planning and construction, the Ashton Arch bridge in the Western Cape finally pulled into its final position on Saturday.
The Ashton Arch bridge is more than 100 metres long and 22 metres high, weighing approximately 8000 tons.
It's taken more than seven years of planning.
And the bridge was quite literally slid into it's final position.
The new bridge was constructed alongside the old one to minimize traffic disruption. It nevertheless brings to an end years of congestion in the town due to the presence of the construction team.
