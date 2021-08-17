Same old funding model can’t keep South African cities going or serve residents

Theo Covary | Energy policy expert and researcher at UCT
We often lament the sorry state of municipalities in South Africa.
Just last week we spoke to residents of the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality - or the town of Cradock.
Going to court to force their local government to provide services.
in many cases doing it themselves. From potholes to water reticulation.
Now, the way local municipalities fund themselves is the subject up for question.
Ofcourse South Africa has 5 major metros. The. rest are district municipalities in those local municipalities.
Local government, neglected under apartheid in South Africa, was elevated in the 1996 constitution so as to strengthen democracy and help redress past inequities. The idea was that by making services (water, electricity, and refuse) accessible and affordable, national government would be legitimised,
rights energy policy and municipal systems expert Theo Covary.
