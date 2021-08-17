Professor Michelle Esau
UWC will be hosting the Thabo Makgoba’s Roundtable for Economic Development later today .
The Roundtable is the culmination of a series of Women's Month events hosted by the Economic & Management Sciences Faculty and focused on commemorating the women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the discriminatory pass laws & also highlights the plight of women in South Africa who suffers from one of the worlds highest rate of gender based violence & femicide. Business research has also shown that women have been hardest hit by the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The Roundtable will also highlight issues that impede small business owners like access to finance to grow existing business , financing new ideas & rebuilding small business
With Tapiwa Guzha Founder at Tapi Tapi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu sports business researcher.
Lester speaks to Karl Westvig Retail Capital CEO.
Lester speaks to Heidi Kerwan Financial director at NOVA choc-oh-late.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Clifford Coonan in Berlin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Melusi Dhlamini medical officer in obstetrics and gynaecology at Marie Stopes South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Lt Col Lindiwe Khuzwayo crime scene examiner for SAPS National and Lt Col Melissa Pretorius Facial Identification Analyst for SAPS National.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Ruth Castel-Branco, Research Manager for the Future of Workers project at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand.
Lester speaks to Lunga Tukani.LISTEN TO PODCAST