Roundtable for Economic Development

Professor Michelle Esau



UWC will be hosting the Thabo Makgoba’s Roundtable for Economic Development later today .

The Roundtable is the culmination of a series of Women's Month events hosted by the Economic & Management Sciences Faculty and focused on commemorating the women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the discriminatory pass laws & also highlights the plight of women in South Africa who suffers from one of the worlds highest rate of gender based violence & femicide. Business research has also shown that women have been hardest hit by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Roundtable will also highlight issues that impede small business owners like access to finance to grow existing business , financing new ideas & rebuilding small business