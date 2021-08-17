IPCC Report: Implications for Africa and South Africa

Guest: Francois Engelbrecht, Professor of Climatology at the Global Change Institute



In a 4000 page report, the UN spells out humanity’s ‘unequivocal’ role in driving climate change and the cost of that as the world heats dramatically.



The UN’s intergovernmental panel on climate change this week published its “physical science basis” report on everything we know about climate change.

The global effort, which included input from African scientists, pulled together 14,000 different bits of research. The headline number is deadly – the world will likely heat up by an average of 3°C this century. It could be worse, up to 4.4°C, and it also might only warm by as “little” as 2°C.