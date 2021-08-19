Impact of Covid-19 lockdown on domestic violence in SA?

Lester speaks to Lisa Vetten research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research.
Lester speaks to Joanne Techow CEO of Ensekta and Vusi Mshayisa Lecturer & researcher Dept of Food Science & Technology at CPUT.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Comment by Lester Kiewit.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Telford Vice- Cricket Writer.
With Rob Watts Correspondent at Deutsche Welle.
Lester speaks to Joanie Fredericks Chairperson at MPIA.
Lester speaks to Lieutenant Colonel Elmarie Myburg National criminologist at SAPS.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College.