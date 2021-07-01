DW explores news & views inside Europe

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amy Purdon - at Harfield Railway Cleanup
Today at 14:50
Music with Boohle
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Buhle Manyathi
Today at 15:20
The Charge 5 Fitbit Device
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck tech analyst - World Wide Worx
Today at 15:40
Driver's License
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Hunsinger - Shadow Minister of Transport at Democratic Alliance
Today at 16:05
Nuclear Follow Up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nomso Faith Kana
Today at 16:20
Surve/Matjila
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg
Today at 17:05
Municipal Election Registration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
50% of Schooling already lost: solutions must be found.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Martin Gustafsson
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record... 30 August 2021 2:31 PM
Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to former Trillian exec Bianca Goodson about President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement on whistl... 30 August 2021 1:45 PM
Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far. 30 August 2021 1:40 PM
View all Local
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC. 30 August 2021 9:01 AM
W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto. 30 August 2021 7:39 AM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Sara-Jayne's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street by Razina Theba Sara-Jayne speaks to Razina Theba, author of A Home on Vorster Street. 29 August 2021 1:16 PM
Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, Yaya Mavundla and Tholang Motsumi. 29 August 2021 12:33 PM
Help local NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' break a potjiekos cooking world record Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mark Maingard, MD of NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' about his attempt to break the potjiekos cooking worl... 29 August 2021 11:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
DW explores news & views inside Europe

DW explores news & views inside Europe

1 July 2021 10:43 AM

Guest: Correspondent Daniel Pelz from DW in Berlin. 

 


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

30 August 2021 12:01 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In the Chair: Haiti Ambassador His Excellency

30 August 2021 11:52 AM

Lester speaks to Ambassador Jacques Junior Baril Haitian AMbassador to SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Empty rhetoric around learning: What do we really mean when we say we need to 'improve education'?

30 August 2021 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Sara Black, postdoctoral research fellow at the Centre for Education Rights and Transformation at the University of Johannesburg

and Angelo Fick, Director of Research at ASRI Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political Party Funding Act: What's the impact on party finance regulations?

30 August 2021 10:42 AM

Lester speaks to to Robyn Pasensie, Political Party Funding Researcher at My Vote Counts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BBC explores news and views from the UK & surrounds

30 August 2021 10:24 AM

With BBC corresponded Rich Preston.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

There is no upcoming youth uprising/revolt. It is already here.

30 August 2021 10:17 AM

Lester spoke to Suntosh Pillay |  Clinical psychologist working in the public sector in Durban,.

He is also an executive member of Community and Social Psychology Division, which is part of the Psychological Society of South Africa (PsySSA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #ANCCrowdfunding

30 August 2021 9:44 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA government won't impose vax mandates, but what about industries? FEDHASA responds

30 August 2021 9:42 AM

Lester speaks to Lee-Anne Singer, FEDHASA Board member 


 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Khayelitsha baby falls into drain and dies

30 August 2021 9:38 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lester Tester: Supplement your diet with insects

27 August 2021 11:44 AM

Lester speaks to Joanne Techow CEO of Ensekta and Vusi Mshayisa Lecturer & researcher Dept of Food Science & Technology at CPUT.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs

Local

Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic

Local Lifestyle

W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa makes surprise call to Paralympians Mahlangu, Weyers and Coetzee

30 August 2021 2:48 PM

Qedani Mahlangu’s lawyers pin Life Esidemeni saga on national health dept

30 August 2021 2:12 PM

Hawks arrest 13 suspects accused of siphoning R15m from Limpopo municipality

30 August 2021 12:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA