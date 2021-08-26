Becoming a vaccine volunteer - B4SA

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
We invite people to our churches to get vaxxed - United Congregational Church Africa Melane interviews Reverend Thulani Ndlazi of the SA synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa. 31 August 2021 4:06 PM
View all Local
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
Businessman-turned-politician Christopher Claassen vies for CT mayoral chain Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Spectrum National Party's Christopher Claassen about throwing his hat in the ring for Cape... 31 August 2021 9:26 AM
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
View all Politics
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
View all Business
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'60 000 public sector jobs will be lost over next 3 years' Lester Kiewit interviews Dick Forslund, Economist and Researcher at Alternative Information and Development Centre. 31 August 2021 12:13 PM
'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak' Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaquile Southgate of NGO Heal the Hood. 31 August 2021 11:02 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Becoming a vaccine volunteer - B4SA

Becoming a vaccine volunteer - B4SA

26 August 2021 10:13 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Simon Strachan Service Delivery workstream member and doctor at Business for SA (B4SA)

 


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Morning Review team receives their Covid-19 jabs live on air

31 August 2021 11:42 AM

For the on air vax, Lester spoke to Ahmed Bayat, COO of Independent Community Pharmacist Association (ICPA) and Sr Angela and Amanda from Vitacare Pharmacy in Rondebosch.

We also spoke to Jolene Samuels, founder at Jab Raffles, spoke about her online campaign that incentivizes vaccinations

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Data tells the story and is the window to the Universe

31 August 2021 11:03 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Carolina Johanna Odman, associate professor of astrophysics at the University of the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No Zulu word for Dinosaur: Communicating Science & decolonized education in vernacular

31 August 2021 10:41 AM

Lester speaks to Sibusiso Biyela, science communicator.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

31 August 2021 10:20 AM

With JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Khayelitsha toddler falls & dies in uncovered manhole - CoCT reax

31 August 2021 10:08 AM

Lester speaks to Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town & Nkosikhona Swaartbooi Head of Advocacy and Organizing at Social Justice Coalition (SJC). 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #SphithiphithiEvaluator

31 August 2021 9:50 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government promises of 'no public sector job cuts' questioned by economists

31 August 2021 9:45 AM

Lester speaks to Dick Forslund Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa spokesperson Khusela Diko reinstated on a warning

31 August 2021 9:29 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

30 August 2021 12:01 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In the Chair: Haiti Ambassador His Excellency

30 August 2021 11:52 AM

Lester speaks to Ambassador Jacques Junior Baril Haitian AMbassador to SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole

Local

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease

Local

EWN Highlights

Two Nigerian states try out COVID vaccine passes

31 August 2021 8:39 PM

J&J's HIV vaccine fails in sub-Saharan Africa trial

31 August 2021 7:55 PM

Msagala and IGS: How they siphoned millions through cheques from Transnet

31 August 2021 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA