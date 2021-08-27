Get vaccinated if you wanna visit your friends.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:35
Fitness with Liezel V: Test it out Thursday - CATERPY- Non-tying active laces
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Health: Black Africans genectically at risk for rheumatic heart disease
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Mark Engel - Associate Professor within the Medicine Department at UCT at ...
Today at 05:10
Umlazi shootings total to 11 killings in a week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bongani Mthimkhulu - Chairperson at Umlazi CPF
Today at 06:10
ANC is a house on fire as elections loom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior research fellow and political analyst at Institute for Global Dialogue
Today at 06:25
Study: Light pollution linked to declining insect numbers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Mike Picker - Emeritus Prof of Biology at UCT and one of the authors of the definitive “Field Guide to Insects of South Africa” at University Of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Designing for Heat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SIU says Mkhize acted unlawfully
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 07:20
How can schools make up for lost time?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Miss South Africa's book about bullying hits the stores today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shudufhadzo Musida
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:10
Enough with the Electricity Increases already!
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francesca de Gasparis - Executive Director at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,
Today at 09:45
Is ANC MP Havard a spy?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cai Nebe
Today at 10:30
CANNABIS MATER PLAN PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Clarke - Founder at Dagga Couple
Tony Ehrenreich - Parliamentary Officer at COSATU
Gareth Prince
Today at 11:05
Send Off Funeral App
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zolani Matebese
Today at 17:45
Books: Paula Hawkins
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
'South Africans must demand safe rail transport' - Dr Oscar van Heerden John Maytham speak to Oscar van Heerden, a scholar of International Relations with a focus on International Political Economy. 1 September 2021 5:42 PM
View all Local
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore. 1 September 2021 1:29 PM
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
View all Politics
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August. 1 September 2021 7:47 PM
How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn Only to peak too soon 1 September 2021 7:15 PM
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
View all Business
Itching to travel? You can go to these countries if you're fully vaccinated Afternoon Driver presenter John Maytham speaks to Luke Daniel, journalist at Business insider. 1 September 2021 4:53 PM
Live shows with audience attendance return to the Baxter Theatre Pippa Hudson speaks to Mdu Kweyama, the artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival 1 September 2021 3:46 PM
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
View all Opinion

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Get vaccinated if you wanna visit your friends.

Get vaccinated if you wanna visit your friends.

27 August 2021 10:57 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

1 September 2021 12:12 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Media Critique: Paralympic coverages shows disabled bodies are on the margins

1 September 2021 12:05 PM

Lester speaks to David Nhlapo Founder of Iam Victorious foundation & disability activist and Alan Downey Founder and Exec director at Disability Info South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Edu crisis: Many teachers reaching retirement, while others deal with the stresses.

1 September 2021 11:03 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Alicia Porter - Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The History of... Telling the story of Obs

1 September 2021 10:42 AM

Lester speaks to Edwin Angless & Josette Cole Executive Dirtector at Development Action Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Northern Cape's vaccination programme - Kumba Iron Ore gets involved

1 September 2021 10:20 AM

 Lester speaks to Thandiwe Mapi Specialist Community Liaison and project manager  at Kumba Iron Ore.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - September 1 ...spring or not?

1 September 2021 10:16 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How this local festival got tour guides back on their feet & earning money

1 September 2021 10:15 AM

Lester speaks to Jeremy Howard Chairperson at Cape Tourist Guide Association and Alexandre Tilmans, founder of Baz-Art

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spring day or not?

1 September 2021 9:37 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Morning Review team receives their Covid-19 jabs live on air

31 August 2021 11:42 AM

For the on air vax, Lester spoke to Ahmed Bayat, COO of Independent Community Pharmacist Association (ICPA) and Sr Angela and Amanda from Vitacare Pharmacy in Rondebosch.

We also spoke to Jolene Samuels, founder at Jab Raffles, spoke about her online campaign that incentivizes vaccinations

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Data tells the story and is the window to the Universe

31 August 2021 11:03 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Carolina Johanna Odman, associate professor of astrophysics at the University of the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

It's official: the Western Cape has exited its COVID-19 third wave peak

1 September 2021 8:02 PM

After seven straight days of no water, some Joburg residents march on Rand Water

1 September 2021 5:25 PM

Ex-Tshwane city staff demand answers from DA after 600 ‘unlawful dismissals’

1 September 2021 5:12 PM

