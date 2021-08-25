Caller Janusz asks about gun ownership & the limit of self defense argument

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
What deals you can expect from SANParks during the Sho't Left Travel Week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Phenyo Marumo - SANParks Senior Marketing Manager at ...
Today at 05:10
D-day for US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Zeenat Adam - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 05:46
Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask - SA Churches use their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rev Thulani Ndlazi - Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church if Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)
Today at 06:10
Life Esidimeni hearings resume
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ntsiki Mpulo - Head of communications at Section27
Today at 06:25
Kaaps trilingual dictionary
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaquile Southgate
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Who are the online fraudsters targeting?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Naik - CEO at TransUnion Africa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: C.1.2 mutation: what you need to know
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Getting to know the political contenders: Spectrum National Party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christopher Claassen - President and Cape Town mayoral candidate at Spectrum National Party
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Laws protecting whistleblowers and how effective are they?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Government promises of no public sector job cuts questioned
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Khayelitsha toddler falls and dies in uncovered manhole
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Axolile Notywala - National co-ordinator at Right To Know Campaign
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
There's no Zulu word for Dinosaur: Communicating Science in the vernacular
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibusiso Biyela
Today at 10:30
Data tells the story and is the window to the Universe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Carolina Johanna Odman
Today at 11:05
Amy & Lester get vaxxed on air. Founder of Jab Raffles shares her experiences with incentivizing vaccination
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa
Jolene Samuels - Founder at Jab Raffles
Today at 13:33
Travel - Overstrand Municipality invites visitors to come an experience Hermanus
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frieda lloyd - Tourism Manager at Overstrand Municipality
