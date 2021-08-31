Khayelitsha toddler falls & dies in uncovered manhole - CoCT reax

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Correctional Services on Zuma's medical parole
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - National spokesperson at Department Of Correctional Services
Today at 07:20
Lessons from an "engaged" mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bongani Baloyi - Mayor at Midvaal Municipality
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
New Forum to help Table Mountain National Park hit its peak
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Frans van Rooyen - TMNP manager
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:15
Does South Africa have a humanitarian obligation to take Afghan refugees?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Discovery mandatory vaccination
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 10:05
ANC in the Western Cape: The architect of its own failure
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan-Jan Joubert - at Political journalist and writer
Today at 10:15
Light Is Right? Shedding Light On Skin Lightening Among South African Students
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Farzana Rahiman
Today at 10:30
Why is Big Brother Naija so popular ??
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mayowa Idowu
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Dana Snyman
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dana Snyman - Author at ...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties' Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape. 6 September 2021 6:41 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
Oh my gatsby! Journo chasing story after dog left local takeaway spot with order Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to journalist Carryn-Ann Nel about her strange sighting on Friday night. 5 September 2021 12:58 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole. 5 September 2021 5:05 PM
Zille: ANC fumble over candidates list a 'game-changer' for DA as polls go ahead CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille about the ConCourt's ruling on municipal elections. 5 September 2021 11:44 AM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University. 4 September 2021 12:01 PM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages. 3 September 2021 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Khayelitsha toddler falls & dies in uncovered manhole - CoCT reax

Khayelitsha toddler falls & dies in uncovered manhole - CoCT reax

31 August 2021 10:08 AM

Lester speaks to Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town & Nkosikhona Swaartbooi Head of Advocacy and Organizing at Social Justice Coalition (SJC). 


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Help Vannie Kaap choose the best koeksister in Cape Town

3 September 2021 12:03 PM

Zain speaks to Marc Jacobs Vannie Kaap co-founder.

'Dear Government – The system is not offline, it’s out of line'

3 September 2021 11:37 AM

Zain speaks to Murshied Obaray Key Account Director at Software AG.

Palesa Pads - Reusable sanitary products - aims to end period poverty

3 September 2021 11:04 AM

Zain speaks to Sherie de Wet Founder at Palsesa Pads.

Maths and Science marks relapse under Covid – Study Findings

3 September 2021 10:54 AM

Zain speaks to Nathi  Kunene Senior CSI manager at Telkom Foundation.

Could a full online mall project help us recover economic losses?

3 September 2021 10:46 AM

Zain speaks to Chad Baker Managing Director at Altron.

Deutsche Welle Berlin shares news & views from Europe

3 September 2021 10:42 AM

With Chelsea Delaney correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

CoCT honours staff at Fire Service Mid Year Awards

3 September 2021 9:35 AM

Lester spoke to Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

The legal implications when an employer is unable to pay the salaries

2 September 2021 1:49 PM

Lester speaks to Phetheni Nkuna, Director in the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker, about this issue.

Send Off Funeral App

2 September 2021 11:39 AM

Lester speaks to Zolani Matebese CEO at Sendoff.

Cannabis mater plan public hearings

2 September 2021 11:06 AM

Lester speaks to Myrtle Clarke Founder at Dagga Couple and Tony Ehrenreich Parliamentary Officer at COSATU & Gareth Prince.

Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms

Politics

Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'

Local Politics

[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery

Local

A cover-up? - Gauteng gov accused of hiding Bank of Lisbon blaze report

6 September 2021 7:03 AM

Former army sniper kills 4, including infant, in Florida shooting spree

6 September 2021 6:46 AM

US tennis star Sloane Stephens shares abusive social media posts

6 September 2021 6:36 AM

