The History of... Telling the story of Obs

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mbuyi Jongqo
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Mistry cell
Michelle Mistry office
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Age discrimination in the workplace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tertius Wessels - Advocate and Legal Director at Strata G Labour Solutions
Today at 14:50
Music with Eggsta
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Eggsta Eden Michelle
Today at 15:20
The opium economy and The Taliban Victory
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathon Goodhand
Today at 15:40
Formula E is coming to Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iain Banner - Chairman at e-Movement
Today at 16:20
The Con Court Dismissal Local Election Postponement: Does it benefit the ANC?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
The Presidential Ambitions of Duduzane Zuma
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
Today at 17:05
Afriforum opinion on The Zuma Medical Parole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ernst Roets - National Spokesperson at Afriforum Youth
Today at 17:20
Voters: 54 Day Countdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum. 6 September 2021 10:36 AM
Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa. 6 September 2021 10:29 AM
Zuma medical parole done in accordance with the law, says prisoner rights group Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Golden Miles Bhudu, the president of the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human... 6 September 2021 11:52 AM
DCS on Zuma: 'Inmates must be treated the same irrespective of public profile' Dept of Correctional Services national spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the process undertaken. 6 September 2021 8:34 AM
Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties' Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape. 6 September 2021 6:41 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
The History of... Telling the story of Obs

The History of... Telling the story of Obs

1 September 2021 10:42 AM

Lester speaks to Edwin Angless & Josette Cole Executive Dirtector at Development Action Group.


#CapeTalkOpenLine

6 September 2021 12:03 PM
In the Chair: Dana Snyman

6 September 2021 11:42 AM

 Wth Dana Snyman Authorand Journalist.

Why is Big Brother Naija so popular ??

6 September 2021 11:02 AM

Lester speaks to OluwaMayowa Idowu - Editor In Chief - The Culture Custodian writing in the Conversation dot com that it's more than just vouyerism, but also a means of economic stimulation, and some good continental PR for Nigeria. 

Reax: Zuma placed on medical parole

6 September 2021 10:53 AM

Lester speaks to Adv Paul Hoffman A Director at Accountability Now,

.

ANC in the Western Cape: The architect of its own failure

6 September 2021 10:51 AM

Lester spoke to Jan-Jan Joubert |  at Political journalist and writer & Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee spokesperson

Discovery mandatory vaccination

6 September 2021 10:14 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Ronald  Whelan Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health.

Reax: Zuma placed on medical parole

6 September 2021 10:11 AM

Lester speaks to Golden Miles Bhudu President at South African Prisoners Organisation.

Barbs Wire - [VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner

6 September 2021 10:08 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman. 

Does South Africa have a humanitarian obligation to take Afghan refugees?

6 September 2021 10:02 AM

Lester speaks to Clayson Monyela.

Zuma placed on medical parole

6 September 2021 9:33 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

DCS on Zuma: 'Inmates must be treated the same irrespective of public profile'

Politics

Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'

Local Politics

[VIDEOS] Cops nab suspected hijackers after high-speed chase through Ottery

Local

EWN Highlights

Iran 'strongly' condemns Taliban offensive on Panjshir Valley

6 September 2021 12:07 PM

At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack

6 September 2021 11:20 AM

Driftsands SAPS probe claims that 4 youths killed in mob attack, thrown in river

6 September 2021 11:05 AM

