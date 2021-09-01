Barbs Wire - September 1 ...spring or not?

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.
Cape Talk listeners call in and share their thoughts on Jacob Zuma's release from prison on the grounds of medical paroleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Wth Dana Snyman Authorand Journalist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to OluwaMayowa Idowu.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Adv Paul Hoffman A Director at Accountability Now,
.
Lester spoke to Jan-Jan Joubert | at Political journalist and writer & Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Dr Ronald Whelan Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Golden Miles Bhudu President at South African Prisoners Organisation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Clayson Monyela.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Comment by Lester Kiewit.LISTEN TO PODCAST