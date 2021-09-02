Why is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard being accused of being a spy?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesday - ‘It’s blown up’: We still can’t get enough of this 90s workout
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Finance: What you need to know about winding up a deceased estate
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Madelein Steenkamp - Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth
Today at 05:10
Anticipated auction of spectrum hits another snag
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Spiwe Chireka - Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Are smart meter electricity tariffs higher
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Today at 06:10
Paralympian Pieter "SupaPiet" Du Preez brings home gold
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Du Preez
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Smorgasbord of live music in store for Oudtshoorn audiences
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hugo Theart - Artistic director at Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK)
Today at 07:07
SIU and Transnet a step closer in clawing back R4,2billion from locomotive company
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Marchant
Today at 07:20
iLitha Park community work together for better opportunities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lwam Bungane
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Online abuse - The naked truth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Miss Sarah Midgley
Robyn Porteous
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 09:20
Why does the city not fix the Platteklip Road robots?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Quintas - Ward Councillor - Ward 74 at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
One Step closer to Justice for June Dolley/ WLC what does this judgement say about other rape cases?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chriscy Blouws, attorney at the Women's Legal Centre
June Dolley-Major
Today at 10:05
The history of mountain passes in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trygve Roberts - Editor at Mountain Passes South Africa
Today at 10:30
Victory for Bromwell Street Residents
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charnell Commando - First applicant and spokesperson at Bromwell residents
Today at 11:05
What's happening at the SPACE?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Esra Overberg - curator at Jazz on Red
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Search continues for Driftsands youths thrown into river in alleged mob attack Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs about the search for four missing youths in Driftsands. 7 September 2021 2:07 PM
Doctor who turns away unvaccinated patients criticised for 'unethical approach' CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Wits Professor Kevin Behrens and HPCSA's head of professional practice Mpho Mbodi. 7 September 2021 1:14 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Reopening candidate registration is about the right to vote and to stand - IEC Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the head of elections in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, about the IEC's electoral ti... 7 September 2021 9:40 AM
DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA MP and shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield about the delayed DNA Amendment Bill. 7 September 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show. 7 September 2021 9:10 PM
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest 'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 7 September 2021 7:21 PM
How to unlock hidden value in balance sheets, and avoid liquidation Mahlatse Mahlase talks to Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration. 7 September 2021 2:29 PM
View all Business
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine Pippa Hudson interviewed former British royal marine Pen Farthing about his audacious mission to get the animals to safety. 7 September 2021 2:37 PM
'If your name's not down, you're not coming in' Venice's strict visiting rules Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 7 September 2021 10:05 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Why is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard being accused of being a spy?

Why is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard being accused of being a spy?

2 September 2021 10:10 AM

Lester speaks to Sanusha Naidu Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

7 September 2021 12:20 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hardly any South Africans are organ donors. What can be done?

7 September 2021 11:04 AM

Lester speaks to Sandra Venter - Recovery and Awareness Manager at Bone SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

7 September 2021 10:36 AM

With JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teen Pregnancy and Moral Outrage: Treat underage sex as rape

7 September 2021 10:08 AM

Lester speaks to Phinah Kodisang, CEO of Soul City Institute of Social Justice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

HPCSA weighs in - Is it unethical not to treat unvaccinated people during a pandemic?

7 September 2021 10:04 AM

Lester speaks to Mpho Mbodi Head of Division- Professional Practice  at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mpumalanga GP says no to unvaccinated patients

7 September 2021 9:59 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Tafara Machiri, Specializing as a Physician, in Mbombela, Mpumalanga 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Vaccination infogram and the Oklahoma

7 September 2021 9:43 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hippocratic Oath & the medical ethics governing treating unvaccinated people?

7 September 2021 9:41 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Kevin Behrens Head at Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics and Prof of medical ethics at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine - Zuma's medical parole and Big Brother Nigeria

6 September 2021 12:03 PM

Cape Talk listeners call in and share their thoughts on Jacob Zuma's release from prison on the grounds of medical parole

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In the Chair: Dana Snyman

6 September 2021 11:42 AM

 Wth Dana Snyman Authorand Journalist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?

Local Lifestyle

'Strong evidence that medical parole board did not want to grant parole'

Local

SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Merkel says car industry can be part of climate 'solution'

7 September 2021 8:43 PM

Biden warns of climate change on visit to storm-damaged NY area

7 September 2021 7:52 PM

Health Dept arranged transport for 10 patients to NGO, Esidimeni inquest told

7 September 2021 7:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA