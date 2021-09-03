Maths and Science marks relapse under Covid – Study Findings

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Hope lost for Ahmed Timol’s family after apartheid-era cop João Rodrigues dies CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the family's quest for justice. 8 September 2021 4:48 PM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed. 8 September 2021 1:10 PM
Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lock... 8 September 2021 12:44 PM
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission. 8 September 2021 3:10 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Maths and Science marks relapse under Covid – Study Findings

Maths and Science marks relapse under Covid – Study Findings

3 September 2021 10:54 AM

Zain speaks to Nathi  Kunene Senior CSI manager at Telkom Foundation.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

8 September 2021 12:06 PM
What's happening at the SPACE?

8 September 2021 11:36 AM

Lester speaks to Martin Myers Founder & Publicist Musician Exchange and Ezra Overberg Curator @ Jazz on Red.

The history of mountain passes in SA

8 September 2021 11:06 AM

Lester speaks to Trygve  Roberts Editor at Mountain Passes South Africa.

One Step closer to Justice for June Dolley/ WLC what does this judgement say about other rape cases?

8 September 2021 10:05 AM

Lester speaks to Chriscy Blouws, attorney at the Women's Legal Centre & June Dolley-Major.

'How much went into Sasria over decades? How much went out?'

8 September 2021 10:00 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Barbs Wire - #HowMuchHaveYouChangedChallenge

8 September 2021 10:00 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman. 

Quest for justice

8 September 2021 9:52 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

Why N7 Plattekloof traffic signal out of order for months? Ward Cllr answers

8 September 2021 9:48 AM

Lester speaks to Rob Quintas Ward Councillor - Ward 74 at City of Cape Town.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

7 September 2021 12:20 PM
Hardly any South Africans are organ donors. What can be done?

7 September 2021 11:04 AM

Lester speaks to Sandra Venter - Recovery and Awareness Manager at Bone SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee

Local Politics

'How much went into Sasria over decades? How much went out?'

Business

NDZ: Ramaphosa busy with consultations ahead of lockdown announcement

8 September 2021 6:15 PM

Mabuza: The more people who vaccinate, the better our economy performs

8 September 2021 5:22 PM

Striking ANC staff reject party's proposals over pay demands

8 September 2021 5:01 PM

