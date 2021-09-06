Does South Africa have a humanitarian obligation to take Afghan refugees?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel V: Sweat 1000
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:10
#elections2021 What will be the challenges of campaigning in a pandemic
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Glen Mpani - Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS) at ...
Today at 05:46
Rugby filled weekend - Currie Cup final and Boks face Wallabies
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leighton Koopman - Sports journalist at Rapport
Today at 06:10
In conversation with SA's star paralympian and double medallist Louzanne Coetzee
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Louzanne Coetzee - Paralympian
Today at 06:25
Sexual justice takes center stage on day 1 of World Association for Sexual Health virtual event
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph - Congress President of the 25th Congress of the World Association for Sexual Health
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens to incorporate augmented reality for art display
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sarah Struys - Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Today at 07:07
PRASA's recovery plan - on track?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zolani Kgosie Matthews - CEO at Prasa
Today at 07:20
Proposed by laws target the homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Dr Tulio de Oliveira
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:20
How would compulsory vaccinations impact small business.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:30
Sept 11 - A 20 year reflection
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Fallon
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Learn Sign Language online
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bruno Druchen - National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa
Latest Local
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
Western Cape Covid-19 cases continue on downward trajectory Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem for a Western Cape Covid-19 update... 9 September 2021 7:40 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Local
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't) Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations. 9 September 2021 8:14 PM
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominat... 9 September 2021 3:54 PM
IEC reports on donations received by political parties Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah. 9 September 2021 1:51 PM
View all Politics
SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show. 9 September 2021 6:59 PM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
View all Business
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week. 9 September 2021 4:01 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
View all Sport
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
View all Opinion

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Does South Africa have a humanitarian obligation to take Afghan refugees?

Does South Africa have a humanitarian obligation to take Afghan refugees?

6 September 2021 10:02 AM

Lester speaks to Clayson Monyela.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

How Texas abortion ban affects reproductive health in Africa

9 September 2021 12:36 PM

Lester speaks to DR Melusi Dhlamini public health specialist - with a lot of expertise in youth health services. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Orientation need now more than ever in classrooms

9 September 2021 10:50 AM

 Lester speaks to Ismail Teladia Senior Curriculim Planner Life Orientation/ Life Skills WCED.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Road Trip: Small Dorp Tour: Montague

9 September 2021 10:35 AM

Lester speaks to PJ Basson Owner at the Montaque Country Hotel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why men fail at preventative healthcare? HSRC weighs in

9 September 2021 10:06 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Jacque Mthembu Senior research specialist at the Human and Social Capabilities (HSC) at Human Sciences Research Council (Hsrc)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

9 September 2021 9:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

9 September 2021 9:56 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

21 percent of EC vaccinated. getting the job done in the most rural of areas

9 September 2021 9:36 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Ian Sanne Infectious disease specialist and CEO at Right To Care

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

8 September 2021 12:06 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's happening at the SPACE?

8 September 2021 11:36 AM

Lester speaks to Martin Myers Founder & Publicist Musician Exchange and Ezra Overberg Curator @ Jazz on Red.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The history of mountain passes in SA

8 September 2021 11:06 AM

Lester speaks to Trygve  Roberts Editor at Mountain Passes South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole

Politics

502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)

Business Politics

ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd

Politics

More than 100 passengers leave Kabul in first flight since US pullout

9 September 2021 8:00 PM

393 political parties did not respond to call to declare private donations - IEC

9 September 2021 7:29 PM

11% of Gauteng residents lost a job during pandemic - survey

9 September 2021 7:12 PM

