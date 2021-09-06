Discovery mandatory vaccination

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel V: Sweat 1000
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
125
Today at 05:10
#elections2021 What will be the challenges of campaigning in a pandemic
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Glen Mpani - Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS) at ...
Today at 05:46
Rugby filled weekend - Currie Cup final and Boks face Wallabies
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leighton Koopman - Sports journalist at Rapport
Today at 06:10
In conversation with SA's star paralympian and double medallist Louzanne Coetzee
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Louzanne Coetzee - Paralympian
Today at 06:25
Sexual justice takes center stage on day 1 of World Association for Sexual Health virtual event
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph - Congress President of the 25th Congress of the World Association for Sexual Health
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens to incorporate augmented reality for art display
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sarah Struys - Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Today at 07:07
PRASA's recovery plan - on track?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zolani Kgosie Matthews - CEO at Prasa
Today at 07:20
Proposed by laws target the homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Dr Tulio de Oliveira
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:20
How would compulsory vaccinations impact small business.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:30
Sept 11 - A 20 year reflection
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Fallon
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Learn Sign Language online
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bruno Druchen - National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa
