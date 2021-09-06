CapeTalkOpenLine - Zuma's medical parole and Big Brother Nigeria

Cape Talk listeners call in and share their thoughts on Jacob Zuma's release from prison on the grounds of medical parole
Lester spoke to David MondererLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester spoke to Clifford CoonanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester spoke to Shawn Theunissen | Founder and Manager at Property PointLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to DR Melusi Dhlamini public health specialist - with a lot of expertise in youth health services.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Ismail Teladia Senior Curriculim Planner Life Orientation/ Life Skills WCED.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to PJ Basson Owner at the Montaque Country Hotel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Dr Jacque Mthembu Senior research specialist at the Human and Social Capabilities (HSC) at Human Sciences Research Council (Hsrc)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Prof Ian Sanne Infectious disease specialist and CEO at Right To CareLISTEN TO PODCAST