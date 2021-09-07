Teen Pregnancy and Moral Outrage: Treat underage sex as rape

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape. 10 September 2021 7:59 PM
View all Local
'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 12 September 2021 9:28 AM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
View all Politics
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Teen Pregnancy and Moral Outrage: Treat underage sex as rape

Teen Pregnancy and Moral Outrage: Treat underage sex as rape

7 September 2021 10:08 AM

Lester speaks to Phinah Kodisang, CEO of Soul City Institute of Social Justice


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#OpenLine

10 September 2021 12:00 PM

#OpenLine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lester Tester: Learn Sign Language online

10 September 2021 11:38 AM

Guest: Bruno  Druchen | National director  at Deaf Federation of South Africa

             Francois Deysel | Interpreter  at Deaf Federation of South Africa

September is the international month for the deaf. 
Sign language is how the hearing impaired express themselves and their emotions. A way to to bridge the communication gap between deaf and the hearing.
As you may have gathered, in Lester Tester today we're going to learn a few phrases in South African Sign Language (SASL) via Zoom. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sept 11 - Mark Fallon

10 September 2021 11:02 AM

Lester spoke to Mark Fallon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sept 11 - How a picture says a thousand words... Power of photojournalism

10 September 2021 10:42 AM

Lester spoke to David Monderer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DW Berlin

10 September 2021 10:18 AM

Lester spoke to Clifford Coonan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How would compulsory vaccinations impact small business?

10 September 2021 10:04 AM

Lester spoke to Shawn  Theunissen | Founder and Manager  at Property Point

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Texas abortion ban affects reproductive health in Africa

9 September 2021 12:36 PM

Lester speaks to DR Melusi Dhlamini public health specialist - with a lot of expertise in youth health services. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Orientation need now more than ever in classrooms

9 September 2021 10:50 AM

 Lester speaks to Ismail Teladia Senior Curriculim Planner Life Orientation/ Life Skills WCED.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Road Trip: Small Dorp Tour: Montague

9 September 2021 10:35 AM

Lester speaks to PJ Basson Owner at the Montaque Country Hotel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why men fail at preventative healthcare? HSRC weighs in

9 September 2021 10:06 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Jacque Mthembu Senior research specialist at the Human and Social Capabilities (HSC) at Human Sciences Research Council (Hsrc)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story

World Politics

Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday

Local Lifestyle

City's new and updated by-laws to clamp down on homeless people, land occupiers

Local

EWN Highlights

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi vows to crackdown on corruption

12 September 2021 10:12 AM

eThekwini efforts to rebuild tourism sector yielding ‘positive results’

12 September 2021 8:56 AM

Seeking to change deadbeat image, Zimbabwe pays debt

12 September 2021 7:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA