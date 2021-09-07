Hardly any South Africans are organ donors. What can be done?

Lester speaks to Sandra Venter - Recovery and Awareness Manager at Bone SA.
Guest: Bruno Druchen | National director at Deaf Federation of South Africa
Francois Deysel | Interpreter at Deaf Federation of South Africa
September is the international month for the deaf.
Sign language is how the hearing impaired express themselves and their emotions. A way to to bridge the communication gap between deaf and the hearing.
As you may have gathered, in Lester Tester today we're going to learn a few phrases in South African Sign Language (SASL) via Zoom.
