How Texas abortion ban affects reproductive health in Africa

Today at 06:11 SJ's Top Picks Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Dr Thokozani Mhlambi

Renée Leeuwner - Communications and Media Executive at Two Oceans Aquarium

Sophie Lalonde - Head of VIP and Partnerships at Investec Cape Town Art Fair

125 125

Today at 06:25 The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Jeff Ayliffe

125 125

Today at 06:35 HEALTH FEATURE: Doctor's Surgery - The skin we're in with The Cape Skin Doctor Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic

125 125

Today at 07:10 My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Ronald Abels

125 125

Today at 07:40 Recovery Walk Cape Town - show your support this Recovery Month (ZOOM) Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Jenny Chadwick - Organizer at Cape Town Recovery Walk

Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre

Shireen Prins

125 125

Today at 08:10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) life coach 'Vici' rivals the real thing Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Dr Nicky Terblanche - Senior Lecturer and Head of MPhil in Management Coaching University of Stellenbosch Business School South Africa at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 08:40 Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Toyota Landcruiser 300 Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Melinda Ferguson

125 125

Today at 09:10 The Profile: Sandi Shultz (ZOOM) Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

125 125