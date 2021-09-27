Barbs Wire - Little boy who would not take his mask off for school photo

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Green Energy Job Creation: The lesson from Denmark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Ambassador of Denmark
Today at 15:50
Nedbank Credit has reduced minimum income
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpho Sadiki
Today at 16:55
Facebook Global Outage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Today at 17:05
Constitutional Court Nominations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 17:20
Law stopping single fathers from registering children in their name is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stanley Malematja
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application. 5 October 2021 1:57 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. 5 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Local
ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the absense of ActionSA's name on ballot papers. 5 October 2021 3:00 PM
Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose. 5 October 2021 12:58 PM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
View all Politics
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown' Mandy Wiener interviews Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. 5 October 2021 1:12 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
View all Business
Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University. 5 October 2021 10:32 AM
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how... 5 October 2021 8:42 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley. 5 October 2021 11:01 AM
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage. 5 October 2021 7:53 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
View all Africa
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Barbs Wire - Little boy who would not take his mask off for school photo

Barbs Wire - Little boy who would not take his mask off for school photo

27 September 2021 9:47 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman. 


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

5 October 2021 12:06 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some people shouldn't be getting a drivers licence. And that's fine

5 October 2021 11:40 AM

Lester speaks to Hilton Swanson The Driving Coach and Stephan Esterhuizen Tik Tok traffic cop- his worst ever learner driver experiences.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A new parent's dilemma. To snip or not to snip

5 October 2021 11:04 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Shingai Mutambirwa Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital & Lucy Jamieson Senior researcher at Children's Institute (UCT)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Online Market Inquiry

5 October 2021 10:37 AM

Lester speaks to Chris Charter Director of Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyer Competition Practice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

5 October 2021 10:19 AM

With Jean-Jacques Cornish Eyewitness Africa correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA's Norah Grose is still running? How?

5 October 2021 9:59 AM

Lester speaks to  Emma Powell MP for Durbanville Blaauwberg and Atlantis and the National Shadow Minister for Human Settlements.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Sparkling water, yes or no?

5 October 2021 9:54 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emergency workers sitting ducks for criminals

5 October 2021 9:52 AM

Lester speaks to Mpho Mpogeng President South Africa Emergency Personnel Union.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social media

5 October 2021 9:34 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

4 October 2021 11:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

Local

Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves

Business World

Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead

Local

EWN Highlights

World Netball names Bongi Msomi as official Athlete Ambassador for Africa

5 October 2021 3:14 PM

Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages

5 October 2021 2:50 PM

Cop details how one of the suspects opened fire at Nathaniel Julies

5 October 2021 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA