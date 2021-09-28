Churches vs mandatory vaccinations

Lester speaks to Bishop Marothi Josias Mashashane & Prof Halton Cheadle
Lester speaks to Kevin Grant.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Roxanne Schumann | Co-founder at Growing PaperLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speak in Phakamisa Ndzamela Author-Native merchants- The Building of black business class in SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Richard Mukheibir Cash Convertors CEO.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Nick Cowen Communications Manager at Anti-Disinformation Campaign.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Comment by Lester Kiewit.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Hilton Swanson The Driving Coach and Stephan Esterhuizen Tik Tok traffic cop- his worst ever learner driver experiences.LISTEN TO PODCAST