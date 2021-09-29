Three young women shot dead in Khayelitsha - is it a hit? what happened?

Lester speaks to Nozuko Mdingi Deputy secretary at Site B Community Policing Forum and Siwe Coka GBV and victim survivor support activist.
Comment by Lester Kiewit.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Jaco Deacon | National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa SchoolsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Comment by Lester Kiewit.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Paul Marais Managing Director at Soga Organic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to chugging champion, Grognak TheBarbeerian & gastroenterologist Dr John WrightLISTEN TO PODCAST
Wayne Sussman | Elections Analyst at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Rob Watts Correspondent at Deutsche Welle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Eben Jansen Dagga Party mayoral candidate.LISTEN TO PODCAST