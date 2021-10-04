CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:25
Dealing with the fear of re-entry into "normal life" in level 1
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Vodapay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendan Peterson - editor at reframed.co
Today at 07:07
Election focus: Action SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 07:20
Unclaimed pension funds to the tune of R44.9 billion just sitting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Olano Makhubela - Divisional Executive Retirement Fund Supervisor at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Local government systems
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Henry Cock is looking to break Guinness Record running for mental health
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Henry Cock
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Pricing of Covid test - Competition Commission weighs in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goetsch - (pronounced “gootsch) LLM in Competition Law, Candidate Attorney, Ward Brink Attorneys.
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
SA Plastics Pact has published a List of Problematic and Unnecessary Plastics to be phased out by 2021 and 2022
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
USA's largest public library system is ending late fees forever - when will we do the same?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazeem Hardy - President at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa)
Today at 11:05
Digital addiction impact on mental health - do we need a dopamine fast?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim
Dr Sharon Munyaka
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Artist Samurai Farai
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Farai (Samurai) Engelbrecht
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Studying overseas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heidi Sulcas
Today at 14:50
Music - Querido makes a comeback
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris Querido
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening. 11 October 2021 7:02 PM
Southern right whale survey shows change in migration patterns and feeding CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to researcher Dr. Els Vermeulen about the University of Pretoria's annual aerial survey of southe... 11 October 2021 6:00 PM
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 11 October 2021 4:32 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work? Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) Ebrahim Fakir explains. 11 October 2021 2:59 PM
Covid-19 and state of municipalities will influence voting choices - researcher Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to My Vote Counts researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele about voter turnout ahead of the Novemb... 11 October 2021 11:48 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets". 11 October 2021 7:25 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Nthabi Taukobong's advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces. 11 October 2021 3:29 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
Why Western Cape food prices are most stable in South Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group. 11 October 2021 10:18 AM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers' new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa's vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 11 October 2021 4:32 PM
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

4 October 2021 11:50 AM


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

11 October 2021 11:49 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST

In the Chair: Prof Cheryl Hendricks

11 October 2021 11:39 AM

With Cheryl Hendricks Executive director  at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Mayoral candidate Rapid Fire: Geordin Hill-Lewis

11 October 2021 11:03 AM

Lester speaks to Geordin Hill-Lewis Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Mayoral Candidate Rapid Fire- Fadiel Adams

11 October 2021 10:55 AM

Lester speaks to Fadiel Adams Cape Coloured Congress president.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

What will happen if voter turn-out is too low these LGE 2021 - My Vote Counts explains

11 October 2021 10:44 AM

Lester speaks to Letlhogonolo  Letshele | Electoral Researcher, at My Vote Counts

LISTEN TO PODCAST

LGE coverage: social issues in Cape Town City Bowl: CBD, Seapoint & Woodstock

11 October 2021 10:38 AM

Lester speaks to Bevil Lucas Activist at Reclaim the City & Michael Ender Chair at Sea Point Fresnaye Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association (SFB)

LISTEN TO PODCAST

BBC explores news and views from the UK & surrounds

11 October 2021 10:25 AM

With BBC's corresponded Audrey Tinline.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The search for Chief Justice continues..

11 October 2021 10:16 AM

Lester speaks to Mbekezeli Benjamin Researcher and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter & Chris Oxtoby Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Barbs Wire - 10 October was World Homeless Day

11 October 2021 9:47 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Elections

11 October 2021 9:41 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday

Local Elections Politics

Capetonians urged not to feed or touch seals after teen bitten on Strand Beach

Local

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

SA's COVID death toll ticks up after 29 more deaths reported

12 October 2021 6:12 AM

12 October 2021 6:12 AM

UK govt fumbled start of COVID crisis: MPs' probe

12 October 2021 5:47 AM

How Serbia became the world's latest COVID hotspot

12 October 2021 5:45 AM

12 October 2021 5:45 AM

