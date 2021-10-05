Social media

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital. 12 October 2021 7:50 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about the Mpumalanga MEC who was arrested... 12 October 2021 1:52 PM
View all Local
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibind... 12 October 2021 12:39 PM
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal... 12 October 2021 9:19 AM
View all Politics
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months' The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron. 12 October 2021 8:29 PM
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
View all Business
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice… Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus. 12 October 2021 2:06 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Social media

Social media

5 October 2021 9:34 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

12 October 2021 11:56 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Digital addiction impact on mental health - Do we need a dopamine fast?

12 October 2021 11:46 AM

Dr Sharon Munyaka President Elect at Society for Industrial & Organisational Psychology of South Africa Industrial & Organisational Psychologist and Nazareen Ebrahim CEO at Naz Consulting International - a premier African communications company.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

USA's largest public library system is ending late fees forever - when will we do the same?

12 October 2021 11:04 AM

Lester speaks to Nazeem Hardy | President  at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

12 October 2021 10:24 AM

With Jean Jacques Cornish EWN Africa Correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pricing of Covid test - Competition lawyer weighs in

12 October 2021 9:52 AM

Lester speaks to John Goetsch Attorney with a masters in competition law.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Voting day a public holiday, do companies lean harder on non-parents, and new Superman is bisexual

12 October 2021 9:47 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A domestic dispute

12 October 2021 9:38 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Henry Cock is looking to break Guinness Record running for mental health

12 October 2021 9:35 AM

Lester speaks to Henry Cock

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

11 October 2021 11:49 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In the Chair: Prof Cheryl Hendricks

11 October 2021 11:39 AM

With Cheryl Hendricks Executive director  at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5%

Business

Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived

Local

EWN Highlights

kykNET's campaign shines the spotlight on cyberbullying

12 October 2021 9:02 PM

Bafana Bafana beat Ethiopia 1-0 in front of 2,000 fans

12 October 2021 8:08 PM

Probe into bus crash that claimed 9 lives, injured 60 others under way

12 October 2021 7:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA