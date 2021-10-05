Some people shouldn't be getting a drivers licence. And that's fine

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment. 14 October 2021 4:04 PM
Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba. 14 October 2021 2:19 PM
Freedom Front Plus 'opening the doors' with more racially diverse list: Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the changing ideology of the Freedom Front Plu... 14 October 2021 5:58 PM
Wesley Neumann sided with community to protect pupils from Covid - Hendricks Lester Kiewit speaks to Vernon Seymour, attorney of principal Wesley Neumann and past Trafalgar High principal Nadeem Hendricks. 14 October 2021 1:16 PM
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi. 13 October 2021 2:40 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
Dis-Chem Foundation helps 'Home from Home' support vulnerable children John Maytham chats to the home's social worker Suzette Sampson and Dischem Foundation's Sherry Saltzman. 14 October 2021 8:57 AM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Some people shouldn't be getting a drivers licence. And that's fine

Some people shouldn't be getting a drivers licence. And that's fine

5 October 2021 11:40 AM

Lester speaks to Hilton Swanson The Driving Coach and Stephan Esterhuizen Tik Tok traffic cop- his worst ever learner driver experiences.


#CapeTalkOpenLine

14 October 2021 12:05 PM
Wesley Neumann verdict

14 October 2021 11:43 AM

Lester speaks to Vernon Seymour, attorney of principal Wesley Neumann and Nadeem Hendricks, past school principal at Trafalgar High.

International Ombudsman’s Day: What does the City Ombud do?

14 October 2021 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Vusumzi Magwebu City Of Cape Town Ombudsman.

Small dorp tour: On the road to Wolseley

14 October 2021 10:38 AM

Lester speaks to Karien Grobler Co-owner  at Winterberg Mountain Inn.

Deutsche Welle explores news & views from Germany

14 October 2021 10:16 AM

Lester speaks to Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

NCC on their investigations into Elgin fruit juice

14 October 2021 9:57 AM

Lester speaks to Thezi Mabuza National Consumer Commisison.

Barbs Wire - #WilliamShatner

14 October 2021 9:45 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

Hier's jou legal Perlie

14 October 2021 9:37 AM

Lester speaks to Grant Wood Perlies Cape Town Operations Manager.

Eargasm Lester?

14 October 2021 9:28 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

13 October 2021 12:14 PM
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

Business Lifestyle

Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence

Local

Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting

Local Politics

EC ANC wants NMB mayoral candidate with right qualifications, experience

14 October 2021 7:52 PM

Murder-accused Msibi’s defence says there're political motives behind his arrest

14 October 2021 7:39 PM

In about-face, Burundi receives first COVID vaccines

14 October 2021 7:29 PM

