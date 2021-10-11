Elections post

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 05:46
Unpacking Rural Community Organisations’ Strategic Approaches to Addressing GBV
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Joanne Harding - Director at Social Change Assistance Trust (SCAT)
Today at 06:10
eSwatini burns while politicians call for more talks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lucky Lukhele - Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network
Today at 06:25
Can landlords impose restrictions on which tenants may apply?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Innovation Labs]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: What we know so far about Covid's "Delta Plus"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Vicky Baillie - Senior Researcher at Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit at Wits
Today at 07:20
Kidnappings for ransom - a growing trend in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lizette Lancaster - Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SA's councillors do not have the skills to deliver sound budgets
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Russel Morena - CEO at SA Institute of Government Auditors
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:22
Contesting All Wards
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zola Xaki
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:22
Small Dorp Tour- Riebeeck Kasteel
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allan Barnard
Today at 10:30
One Ward. Four Brothers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyani Ntabeni
Today at 11:05
Psychology of a scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryan Stramrood
David Rosenstein - Clinical psychologist and cognitive behaviour therapist. at Cape Behavioural Therapists
Dr David Rosenstein
Latest Local
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022' Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB. 20 October 2021 7:12 PM
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections... 20 October 2021 1:40 PM
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 20 October 2021 1:08 PM
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E) Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town. 20 October 2021 9:10 AM
Pick n Pay loses R1.7 billion in sales due to civil unrest, liquor restrictions Bruce Whitfield talks to new(-ish) Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone about the retailer's half-year results and future plans. 20 October 2021 6:57 PM
Largest price hikes in history may see petrol top R20/litre by year-end Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 20 October 2021 2:09 PM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
Man has 35kg kidneys removed in life-saving operation Brit Warren Higgs was given less than a year to live unless he had both kidneys removed 20 October 2021 4:19 PM
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 October 2021 11:04 AM
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Elections post

Elections post

11 October 2021 6:56 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.


CapeTalk Openline : Scammed online

20 October 2021 1:50 PM
In Good Company: a coffee table book documenting 32 SA greats

20 October 2021 11:38 AM

Lester speaks to Marc Gregory photographer In Good Company.

Western Cape Police Ombud

20 October 2021 11:36 AM

Lester speaks to Major General Oswald Reddy is the new Western Cape  Police Ombudsman.

History of Yaardt music

20 October 2021 11:01 AM

Lester speaks to Mia Ardene & Calvin Peters | Musician and DJ at Uncle Cal Music

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development's update on 3 GBV Bills

20 October 2021 10:06 AM

Lester speaks to Adv. Praise Kambula |  at Department Of Justice And Constitutional Development

Barbs Wire - UK man standing in his garden was splattered with human poop from a plane

20 October 2021 9:46 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

Cry of The Xcluded launches manifesto for peoples power

20 October 2021 9:37 AM

Lester speaks to Ayanda Kota Chair at Unemployes People'S Movement.

 

#CapeTalkOpenLine

19 October 2021 12:05 PM
Pixie Pink Child Advocate

19 October 2021 11:35 AM

Zain speaks to Pixie Pink Victim's Advocate for abused children.

Absa CapeEpic

19 October 2021 11:21 AM

KFM early breakfast host and fitness correspondent Liezel Van Der Westhuizen provided an update on the ' Absa Cape Epic,' an eight-day 619km mountain bike race.

