USA's largest public library system is ending late fees forever - when will we do the same?

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:10
On the couch - EWN Local Government Elections focus (Masiphumelele)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:35
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claudine Shiels
Today at 15:40
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Home Affairs has extended office hours to allow ID applications so that you can vote!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
SA's Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer
Today at 17:37
English novelist Jeffery Archer talks new book 'Over My Dead Body'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'CT water pollution worsening, upgrades to expand sewage capacity long overdue' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto to Milnerton enviro activist Caroline Marx and the Good Party's Brett Herron about water and sanitat... 20 October 2021 11:10 AM
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E) Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town. 20 October 2021 9:10 AM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 19 October 2021 7:54 PM
DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political commentator Dr. Piet Croucamp about the state of SA's opposition parti... 19 October 2021 12:26 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Understanding dyslexia - difficulty mapping speech sounds to words and meaning Pippa Hudson speaks to Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist at the Bellavista Remedial School about the condition. 19 October 2021 3:35 PM
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter th... 19 October 2021 12:39 PM
David Tlale's secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 October 2021 11:04 AM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there's a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
USA's largest public library system is ending late fees forever - when will we do the same?

USA's largest public library system is ending late fees forever - when will we do the same?

12 October 2021 11:04 AM

Lester speaks to Nazeem Hardy | President  at Library And Information Association Of South Africa (Liasa)


In Good Company: a coffee table book documenting 32 SA greats

20 October 2021 11:38 AM

Lester speaks to Marc Gregory photographer In Good Company.

Western Cape Police Ombud

20 October 2021 11:36 AM

Lester speaks to Major General Oswald Reddy is the new Western Cape  Police Ombudsman.

History of Yaardt music

20 October 2021 11:01 AM

Lester speaks to Mia Ardene & Calvin Peters | Musician and DJ at Uncle Cal Music

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development's update on 3 GBV Bills

20 October 2021 10:06 AM

Lester speaks to Adv. Praise Kambula |  at Department Of Justice And Constitutional Development

Barbs Wire - UK man standing in his garden was splattered with human poop from a plane

20 October 2021 9:46 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

Cry of The Xcluded launches manifesto for peoples power

20 October 2021 9:37 AM

Lester speaks to Ayanda Kota Chair at Unemployes People'S Movement.

 

#CapeTalkOpenLine

19 October 2021 12:05 PM
Pixie Pink Child Advocate

19 October 2021 11:35 AM

Zain speaks to Pixie Pink Victim's Advocate for abused children.

Absa CapeEpic

19 October 2021 11:21 AM

KFM early breakfast host and fitness correspondent Liezel Van Der Westhuizen provided an update on the ' Absa Cape Epic,' an eight-day 619km mountain bike race.

But opposition parties aren't worth the while?

19 October 2021 11:01 AM

Zain speaks to Dr. Piet Croucamp Lecturer Dept. Of Politics at University of Johannesburg

UCT in principle approves proposal for staff, students to be vaccinated by 1 Jan

20 October 2021 11:53 AM

EFF MP Motsamai blames Gungubele for arrest of war vets after hostage drama

20 October 2021 11:44 AM

At least 10 suburbs in Joburg south still without power after substation fire

20 October 2021 10:46

