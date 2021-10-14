NCC on their investigations into Elgin fruit juice

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faf De Klerk
Today at 15:20
Celebrate Sunday's Garden Day at Bellville’s first urban food garden
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Barker
Today at 15:35
Plan B With Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
US Study finds that Aspirin is not safe advise to prevent 1st Heart Attack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Amit Khera
Today at 15:50
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amit Khera, M.D
Today at 16:05
COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 12 -17
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Today at 16:55
#Anhourwith Roland Schoeman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Schoeman
Today at 17:05
Ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele held hostage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 17:20
Consensual sexual foreplay implies consent: a dangerous legal judgment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
No Items to show
Latest Local
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 15 October 2021 12:26 PM
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations. 15 October 2021 12:22 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
NCC on their investigations into Elgin fruit juice

NCC on their investigations into Elgin fruit juice

14 October 2021 9:57 AM

Lester speaks to Thezi Mabuza National Consumer Commisison.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

15 October 2021 12:08 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lester Tester: Pap Idols

15 October 2021 11:52 AM

Capsicum Culinary Studio chef lecturer Charl Botha, student advisor Nelly Msizi and student Byron Williams 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 vaccine rollout expanded to include 12-17 year-olds

15 October 2021 11:43 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Jaco Deacon Fedsas CEO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coerced Debt: an invisible & insidious form of GBV

15 October 2021 11:00 AM

Lester speaks to Felicity Guest  | Specialist in financial abuse and Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa & Seeham Samaai | Director at Women Legal Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oddjobbi helps to empower Bonteheuwel residents & improve community

15 October 2021 10:35 AM

Lester speaks to Shuaib Sayhn, Oddjobbi co-founder

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle explores news & views from Germany

15 October 2021 10:26 AM

Lester speaks to Deutsche Welle Correspondent Daniel Winter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spectrum National Party Manifesto

15 October 2021 9:44 AM

Lester speaks to Christopher Claassen Christopher Claassen Founding President Spectrum National Party & their Mayoral candidate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Use your elbow to clean your ears

15 October 2021 9:34 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

14 October 2021 12:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wesley Neumann verdict

14 October 2021 11:43 AM

Lester speaks to Vernon Seymour, attorney of principal Wesley Neumann and Nadeem Hendricks, past school principal at Trafalgar High.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

Local

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

Politics

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

EWN Highlights

It was ignorance: Buthelezi apologises for IFP poster featuring King Misuzulu

15 October 2021 3:19 PM

Judgment in murder-accused Mandla Msibi’s bail bid postponed

15 October 2021 2:51 PM

Umalusi ready for matric exams, wants more regulation of online schools

15 October 2021 2:12 PM

