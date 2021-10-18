CapeTalkOpenLine

Today at 15:40 Stormers Friday Victory at The United Rugby Championship Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...

125 125

Today at 15:50 The Out of Order Index: The News24 Municipality Study Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Gerber

125 125

Today at 16:05 The Collapse of The Master's Office Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Louis Van Vuren - CEO at The Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (FISA)

125 125

Today at 16:20 The Transnet Force Majeure Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mike Walwyn - Director for Maritime Affairs at South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF

125 125

Today at 16:33 Twending Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 16:55 SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer - Co-founder at rogz

125 125

Today at 17:05 Municipal Elections 2021: Why this is the most unpredictable elections Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Daniel Silke

125 125

Today at 17:20 Child vaccination begins tomorrow Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125