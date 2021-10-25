CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
FITNESS with Liezel: Walk yourself Fit with Fairlady Magazine
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Absa Cape Epic Correspondent at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: New Cap Classique route
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alison Foat - Travel and Lifestyle writer at Cape Town Diva
Today at 05:10
Zuma Case: Court to pass judgment on Billy Downer matter
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
Interview
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lungile Mashele, Energy expert
Today at 06:10
Eskom gives state of the system update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 06:25
NPO SmartStart provides safe spaces for early learning
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Grace Matlhape - CEO of Smart Start
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday:
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Are municipal engineers the answer to poor service delivery in Cape Town?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Van Zyl - Chairman at Western Cape Property Developers Forum - WCPDF
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Helen Zille on ANC/DA coalition
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Helen Zille
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Tax cigarettes more
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Rise in opiode ODs. But there's hope
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
MJ Stowe, the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs - Researcher in the Department of Family Medicine and Programme Coordinator at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Today at 11:05
Poaching prompts evolutionary response
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jesse Griesel
Latest Local
'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals' John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 25 October 2021 4:31 PM
Date set for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial but AfriForum says mastermind still free Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about the Senzo Meyiwa case. 25 October 2021 3:30 PM
Special Tribunal 'not deterred' by resignation of corruption-accused officials CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho about efforts to recover monies lost to corrupti... 25 October 2021 2:34 PM
View all Local
'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals' John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 25 October 2021 4:31 PM
I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye. 25 October 2021 10:59 AM
Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz speaks to Refilwe Moloto and says this would be a massive shift from the DA's historical strategy. 25 October 2021 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Altron declares interim dividend of 7 cents per share The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Altron CEO Mteto Nyati. 25 October 2021 7:18 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true' The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast. 23 October 2021 12:10 PM
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling. 23 October 2021 10:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
View all Sport
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday. 25 October 2021 11:39 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Hollywood star Gabrielle Union speaks to Pippa Hudson about her new book Pippa Hudson interviews actress & producer Gabrielle Union about her new book, "You got anything stronger?" 22 October 2021 8:31 PM
View all Entertainment
'Friends' stars pay tribute to co-star James Michael Taylor who has died aged 59 James Michael Tyler played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, appearing in 150 episodes of the show. 25 October 2021 10:20 AM
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
View all World
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants. 25 October 2021 4:52 PM
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip. 25 October 2021 5:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

25 October 2021 11:50 AM


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

In the Chair: Ntando Mahlangu

25 October 2021 11:48 AM

Lester speaks to Ntando Mahlangu Paralympic athlete & double gold winner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mayoral candidate Rapid Fire question: EFF

25 October 2021 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Nosipho Makamba Botya Deputy Chairperson- Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mayoral candidate Rapid Fire questions: ANC

25 October 2021 11:00 AM

Lester speaks to Cameron Dugmore ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we recoup municipal corruption?

25 October 2021 10:52 AM

Lester speaks to Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Southern Suburbs- Lavender hill & Rondebosch

25 October 2021 10:38 AM

Lester speaks to Stephen Broekman Vice chairman for the Rondebosch Rosebank Ratepayers Association & Lucinda Evans Philisa Abafazi Bethu Women Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BBC explores news and views from the UK & surrounds

25 October 2021 10:24 AM

With BBC corresponded Rich Preston.

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kidnappings is now in vogue for organised criminals

25 October 2021 10:04 AM

Lester speaks to policing and security analsyt Martin Ewi of the Institute of Security Studies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - King Dalindyebo thanks Malema for brand new SUV

25 October 2021 9:47 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LGE 2021: Open Cities Lab website helps you find your ward councillor

25 October 2021 9:46 AM

Lester speaks to Richard Gevers Founder & director at Open Cities Lab.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks

Politics

'Friends' stars pay tribute to co-star James Michael Taylor who has died aged 59

World

EWN Highlights

Aspen launches anaesthetics production line

25 October 2021 9:02 PM

AfriForum: Mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder still out there

25 October 2021 8:24 PM

Phaahla: We need to improve community-based care for mental health services

25 October 2021 7:34 PM

