Today at 14:24 Fuel Price increase at midnight Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

125 125

Today at 14:40 Geordin Hill-Lewis possible interview - CPT new mayor Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Geordin Hill-Lewis

125 125

Today at 14:50 IEC's Trevor David's last election Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Trevor Davids

125 125

Today at 15:20 #LGE2021: Check in with the IEC (Live at WC Provincial ROC) Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Michael Hendrickse. - provincial electoral officer (PEO) and spokesperson at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

125 125

Today at 15:40 #LGE2021 Election Analysis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:50 #LGE2021 Eastern Cape Election Status Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rochelle De Kock - Senior Political Reporter at Herald Newspaper

125 125

Today at 16:05 #LGE2021: Analysis on provincial results (Live at WC Provincial ROC) Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Daniel Silke - Director at Political Futures Consultancy

125 125

Today at 16:20 #LGE2021: Two V's with one ballot! The voter vaccination turnout. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.

125 125

Today at 16:33 Twending Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 17:05 Election Analysis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24

125 125