Lester speaks to GOOD party's Cape Town mayoral candidate Brett Herron.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Cameron Dugmore head of the ANC camping in the western cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Chumani Maxwele Higher Education and Political Analyst.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Pieter Groenewald, leader of the Freedom Front PlusLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Carlos Mesquita Board Member at Rehoming Collective.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Geordin Hill-LewisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Babalo Ndenze Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST