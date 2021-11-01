Election Monitoring & Election Conflict resolutions

Guest : Ghalib Galant | Board Chair of The Peace Centre and a member of More Than Peace, Domestic Observer mission coordinator|
Lester speaks to Michael Hendrickse Provincial electoral officer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Lance Joel Chief Of Operations at South African Local Government Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With BBC corresponded Rich Preston.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Kashmeera Kanji Senior Risk Specialist at Discovery Life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Comment by Lester Kiewit.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Tyrone Rubin Founder at SenseVirtual - Virtual Reality & 360-Degree Video Studio.LISTEN TO PODCAST