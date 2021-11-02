Numbers Update: How's Cape Town looking

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: How to set up SPIN BIKE
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 05:10
Freedom Front Plus on possibilities of coalitions
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wouter Wessels - National Head of Elections and Strategy. at Freedom Front Plus
Today at 05:46
ANC mayoral candidate interviews
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 06:10
Coalitions vs hung municipalities - Where to for SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
Today at 06:25
As kidnappings increase, so is the demand for body gaurds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pierre Gildenhuys - Head of Forensic Investigations, Specialized and Qualified Close Protection Officer, Associate International Investigator at D & K Management Consultants
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: solar power for home users
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michel Malengret - Emeritus Associated Professor at UCT and Founder of MLT Power
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: SA HRC on Day 1 of June unrest hearings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tseliso Thipanyane - CEO of SA HRC
Today at 07:20
Recently-elected councillor urges voters to make fellow councillors earn their pay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gavin Joachims - PR Ward Councillor at Good
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: COP26: "a criminal betrayal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kumi Naidoo - Environmental activist
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Coalition Check In - Patriotic Alliance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:46
Zubeida Jaffer - De Klerk poorly advised
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Ratanga Junction now a family park: Rabie Group Properties
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie du Preez
Today at 11:05
2021 Intra-African Trade Fair crossing with Ray White
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Ray White
Ray White
Today at 11:15
The Kids Don't Want to Work - or do they?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Maisel
luthando kolwapi
Ellen Morta - Bridging manager at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
