SA Plastic Pact: DFFE & Greencape supports plan to phase out problematic, unnecessary plastics

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Arthur Sullivan
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
CBD property trends
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Kane - Chairman at Central City Improvement District
Today at 10:30
WCED, PRINCIPALS, SGB. Who is in charge?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matakanye Matakanye - National Secretary at National Association Of School Governing Bodies
Dr Sara Black
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Indian Spice Blending Masterclass
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paschelle Moodley - Founder at My Spice Table
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions Capitec says it has completed its investigation after a naked woman was caught on camera wrecking a Cape Town branch. 5 November 2021 9:29 AM
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel. 5 November 2021 8:42 AM
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people' Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result. 4 November 2021 10:38 PM
View all Local
Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase about the municipal elections. 5 November 2021 7:33 AM
'Result lets DA start march to 2024 to unseat ANC at national, provincial level' DA leader John Steenhuisen says the municipal election will go down as a milestone for SA with ANC falling below 50% for 1st time. 4 November 2021 9:32 PM
'The people have spoken, elected councillors now need to get down to work' - CR President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address at the IEC's results announcement ceremony on Thursday evening. 4 November 2021 8:20 PM
View all Politics
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research. 4 November 2021 9:11 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Business
First time home buyer? Here's all you need to know about a home loan application Pippa Hudson speaks to Justin Easthorpe, provincial sales manager of Ooba Home Loans. 4 November 2021 6:19 PM
Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan Zain Johnson speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation. 4 November 2021 11:48 AM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October. 4 November 2021 2:14 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all World
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
View all Africa
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
SA Plastic Pact: DFFE & Greencape supports plan to phase out problematic, unnecessary plastics

SA Plastic Pact: DFFE & Greencape supports plan to phase out problematic, unnecessary plastics

3 November 2021 10:55 AM

Lester speaks to Mamogala Musekene Deputy Director-General Chemicals and Waste at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) as well as Deshanya  Naidoo | Circular economy analyst at Greencape.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Insider account: former politician on negotiating coalitions

5 November 2021 9:57 AM

Lester speaks to Joanne Downs | National Chairman at African Christian Democratic Party (Acdp)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Guy fawkes day

5 November 2021 9:35 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

4 November 2021 11:53 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leader at One Movement for Cape Town

4 November 2021 11:47 AM

Zain speaks to Ayanda Nonambane from One Movement for Cape Town small, independent party.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Township entrepreneurship & successful trend of container business

4 November 2021 11:38 AM

Zain speaks to Lucas Molepo Founder of Clean Steps.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Macassar wants Denel Rheinmettel out. But at what costs to jobs?

4 November 2021 10:57 AM

Zain speaks to Gerome Vermeulen Community Activist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small dorp tour: On the road to Langebaan

4 November 2021 10:35 AM

Zain speaks to Veronica Julius Co-owner at Skiathos Accommodation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

4 November 2021 10:32 AM

Zain speaks to Michael Oti Editor English for Africa at Deutsche Welle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to negotiate a coalition

4 November 2021 10:07 AM

Zain speaks Jennica Beukes doctoral researcher and research assistant at Dullah Omar Institute.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #ElectionResults2021

4 November 2021 10:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions

Local

Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties

Politics

WC pushes vax pop-up sites while experts predict fourth wave coming mid-December

Local

EWN Highlights

Too early to say if election day had impact on COVID infections - Health Dept

5 November 2021 9:48 AM

IEC urges new and returning councillors to be honest and ethical

5 November 2021 8:49 AM

KZN voting station venue vandalised days after voters' names not found on roll

5 November 2021 8:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA