Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:33
Travel - Winchester mansions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Scheepers
Today at 14:50
Music with Nicholas Joubert
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicholas Joubert
Today at 15:20
Would ANC rather re-run the elections than negotiate coalition?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 15:40
Ivermectin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:20
Alternative Local Government Options
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Evans
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Eskom: Nothing preventing the extension of Koeberg nuclear plant lifespan so far Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Eskom's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien. 9 November 2021 11:40 AM
Festive season food prices set to spike as petrol price rises and rand weakens Lester Kiewit speaks to Julie Smith Researcher at The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group. 9 November 2021 11:18 AM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
Isipingo CPF member: 'Fight not with DA governing, but with IEC non-compliance' Aidan David is on the Isipingo Community Policing Forum and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest events in the area. 9 November 2021 9:12 AM
Athol Williams: Corporate SA and govt actively leaving whistleblowers exposed State capture whistleblower and author Athol Williams says there is no will to provide support and protection to whistleblowers in... 8 November 2021 2:57 PM
'My government offers me no protection' - Whistleblower Athol Williams flees SA Author and state capture whistleblower Athol Williams issued a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that he is no longer in th... 8 November 2021 10:58 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa's energy dilemma? As Africa's population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Most businesses waiting for the courts to rule on mandatory jabs - Cape Chamber Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Jacques Moolman, the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 8 November 2021 11:50 AM
'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto saying the regional centres are handing out the certificates. 8 November 2021 8:24 AM
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 6 November 2021 8:38 AM
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University. 5 November 2021 9:16 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa's most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa's skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa's soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

5 November 2021 10:25 AM

With Deutsche Welle correspondent Arthur Sullivan.


Athol William flees SA - Price to pay for whistleblowers

9 November 2021 11:54 AM

Lester speaks to Cynthia  Stimpel SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crowd control: Stadium or fan liability

9 November 2021 10:53 AM

Lester speaks to Kirstie Haslam | partner  at DSC Attorneys

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain drain continues: Canada attracting more and more South Africans

9 November 2021 10:41 AM

Lester speaks to Nicholas Avramis MD at Beaver Immigration Consulting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

9 November 2021 10:22 AM

With Jean-Jacques Cornish Eyewitness Africa correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ford SA removes standard service plan in reax to Right to Repair act: When will manufacturers start complying with new rules?

9 November 2021 10:13 AM

Lester speaks to Kate Elliot | CEO at Right to Repair SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Is there anything you regret buying during lockdown?

9 November 2021 9:52 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Most downloaded App in South Africa

9 November 2021 9:48 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Petrol increase means food price hike ahead of December

9 November 2021 9:40 AM

Lester speaks to Julie Smith Researcher at The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

8 November 2021 12:32 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In the Chair: Patricia De Lille

8 November 2021 11:40 AM

 Lester speaks to leader of the Good party.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pistorius not up for parole yet but dialogue starting with Reeva's family - DCS

Local

Load shedding tops agenda as Hill-Lewis holds first meeting with CT officials

Local

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

Business Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

England, New Zealand eye T20 final spot in shadow of 2019 classic

9 November 2021 11:25 AM

9 November 2021 11:25 AM

WATCH LIVE: Action SA to update on coalitions

9 November 2021 11:02 AM

R2 million worth of confiscated cocaine stolen from Hawks offices

9 November 2021 10:30 AM

9 November 2021 10:30 AM

