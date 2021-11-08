Barbs Wire - New TV channel created for dogs is coming to the UK on Monday

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:09
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
MAYA SPECTOR
Johann van der Merwe
Adrian Larkin
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Controlling anger before it contols you
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Shelton Kartun
Shelton Kartun
Shelton Kartun - Founder And Ceo at The Anger And Stress Management Centre Of Sa
Today at 08:10
Working from Home and your Tax deductions
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Charmaine Germishuys
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Peugeot Landtrek
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: The One Who Sings aka Zolani Mahola (IN STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Jacob Swann ZOOM
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats. 19 November 2021 1:45 PM
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). 19 November 2021 1:23 PM
Sabotage at Eskom: 'Hawks are investigating. They don’t know who did it' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 19 November 2021 12:35 PM
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy. 19 November 2021 9:01 AM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn. 18 November 2021 11:23 AM
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy. 19 November 2021 3:10 PM
Prasa suspends CEO Zolani Matthews The company is yet to announce his temporary replacement. 19 November 2021 2:00 PM
Beware: Black Friday seldom offers real savings anymore says debt councillor Lester speaks to CEO of National Debt Advisors Sebastien Alexanderson who warns consumers are not always getting real deals. 19 November 2021 11:17 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks this week. 19 November 2021 5:01 PM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Barbs Wire - New TV channel created for dogs is coming to the UK on Monday

Barbs Wire - New TV channel created for dogs is coming to the UK on Monday

8 November 2021 9:57 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.


#CapeTalkOpenLine

19 November 2021 11:51 AM
Lester Tester: EVOO Olive tasting & olive oil ‘liquid gold’ experience with SA OliveMorning Review with Lester Kiewit

19 November 2021 11:27 AM

With Linda Costa Member at SA Olive Association and Benedetta Lami.

World Children's Day 2021

19 November 2021 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Christine Muhigana Representative at Unicef SA and Tebello Molisana International liason for the SA Youth Climate Action Plan (law//politics student @Rhodes)

New Material

19 November 2021 10:36 AM

Lester speaks to Riaad Moosa

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

19 November 2021 10:24 AM

Lester speaks to Deutsche Welle Corresponded Clifford Coonan. 

Black Friday often doesn't offer real savings

19 November 2021 9:38 AM

Lester speaks to Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO of National Debt Advisors.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

18 November 2021 12:16 PM
Dear Aaron Motsoaledi

18 November 2021 11:52 AM

Lester speaks to Ndoji Manika Wrote Open Letter to Home Affairs (pron N-doh-gee)

Junk food tax proposed for South Africa

18 November 2021 11:01 AM

Lester speaks to Nzama Lawrence Mbalati Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)

Small dorp tour: On the road to Darling

18 November 2021 10:36 AM

Lester speaks to Darryl Dreyer Manager at West Coast Fossil Park.

Sabotage at Eskom: 'Hawks are investigating. They don’t know who did it'

Business Local

Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng

Local Politics

Beware: Black Friday seldom offers real savings anymore says debt councillor

Business Lifestyle

US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths

19 November 2021 8:30 PM

Media investigation accuses DRC’s Joseph Kabila and family of embezzling $138m

19 November 2021 8:08 PM

Estranged husband, boyfriend and third man charged with Vicky Terblanche murder

19 November 2021 7:57 PM

