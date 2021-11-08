Vaccine rates up. Is private sector mandates working?

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
Environmental Activists takes NERSA to court
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gabriel Klaasen - Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance
Today at 06:10
Government slammed over proposals for the trophy hunting of elephants, leopards and rhinos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Don Pinnock - Daily Maverick Environmental Writer
Today at 06:25
Sikonathi Mantshantsha updates on state of Eskom system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday [Growth of Internal Advocacy)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Minister Creecy on the outcomes of COP26
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maesela Kekana - SA's chief negotiator at COP26
Today at 07:20
INTERVIEW: COP26: "a criminal betrayal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kumi Naidoo
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The return of international concerts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justin Van Wyk - Cfo at Big Concerts
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:22
75% of no more NSFAS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Icosa response on DOnson outcry
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeffery Donson
Christina Nomdo - Western Cape Commissioner for Children at ...
Today at 09:50
oudtshoorn's new 24 year old mayor
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
chad louw
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Darling
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darryl Dreyer - Manager at West Coast Fossil Park
Today at 10:30
Junk food tax proposed for South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nzama Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Today at 11:05
Dear Aaron Motsoaledi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:50
Music with Posduif
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
James Boland
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Local
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party. 16 November 2021 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Getting the trains back on track Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September. 17 November 2021 6:41 PM
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses. 17 November 2021 5:04 PM
View all Business
Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 November 2021 2:55 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
Hermanus History: Excavated remains prove cave dwellers there 70,000 years ago Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Robin Lee, Historian at Hermanus History Society about the fascinating area in the Western Cape. 17 November 2021 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Study: Natural Covid gives 13 times more immunity but adding a jab even more John Maytham speaks to Prof Diana Hardie of the UCT Diagnostic Virology lab about natural immunity efficacy and the vaccine. 17 November 2021 10:20 AM
View all World
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed? Refilwe Moloto interviews Tony Feldman (Showtime Management) and Dr Mirriam Close (specialist psychiatrist). 17 November 2021 9:28 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Vaccine rates up. Is private sector mandates working?

Vaccine rates up. Is private sector mandates working?

8 November 2021 10:12 AM

Lester speaks to Jacques Moolman President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

The Hilton Schilder Goema Club: Live in studio

17 November 2021 12:37 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We Buy Cars sees spike in the second-hand vehicle market

17 November 2021 11:02 AM

Lester speaks to Faan  van der Walt  | Founder and Executive Director  at We Buy Cars

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

History of: Hermanus

17 November 2021 10:49 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Robin  Lee | Historian at Hermanus History Society

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Convicted child rapist elected Mayor

17 November 2021 10:08 AM

Lester speaks to Patrick Solomons

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

17 November 2021 9:51 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What coalition agreements, - so far - are showing us

17 November 2021 9:49 AM

Lester speaks to Sanusha Naidu Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFF's demand for 'Die Stem' to be removed from national anthem

17 November 2021 9:37 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Kids Don't Want to Work - or do they?

16 November 2021 12:04 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ratanga Junction now a family park: Rabie Group Properties

16 November 2021 10:58 AM

Lester speaks to Natalie du Preez Rabie Property Group - Marketing & Communications manager.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AfricArenaSummit2021

16 November 2021 10:39 AM

Lester speaks to Bin-two  Adekoya

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

Business Local

Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why

Local Entertainment

Armed gang snatches 11-year-old girl outside JHB school

Local

EWN Highlights

Rassie Erasmus found guilty of misconduct, banned for two months

17 November 2021 8:19 PM

10 shot dead in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests

17 November 2021 8:03 PM

Bureau of Market Research: Black Friday this year is longer, better than in 2020

17 November 2021 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA