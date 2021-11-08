Cape Independence Party is a 0.5 percent party. What about their Independence moves now?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
A powerful story of living with autism Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chic... 24 June 2023 11:22 AM
Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding The town has been severely hit by heavy rains, with a section of the roadway having been washed away as a result. 24 June 2023 9:46 AM
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences. 23 June 2023 2:39 PM
FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians' The party wants the group to be recognised as a distinct people with the right to govern themselves within their geographical terr... 23 June 2023 8:12 AM
‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson The ANC in the Western Cape is set to hold its first elective conference since 2015 after limping from different interim leaders a... 23 June 2023 7:23 AM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings. 23 June 2023 1:55 PM
Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers South Africa is the country with the highest fatal road accidents overall across both genders, a study shows. 23 June 2023 12:59 PM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
Cape Independence Party is a 0.5 percent party. What about their Independence moves now?

Cape Independence Party is a 0.5 percent party. What about their Independence moves now?

8 November 2021 7:42 AM

Lester speaks to Jack Miller Party Founder at Cape Party.


Dina Elwedidi

30 September 2022 10:04 AM

Zain speaks to Dina Elwedidi.

Ché-jean Jupp on performing a multi-media show #NOISE at the Kalk Bay theatre

30 September 2022 9:55 AM

Zain speaks to Che-jean Jupp Graduate and artist at Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy.

Living life in your own term without being arrogant

30 September 2022 9:52 AM

Zain speaks to Jeff Kahn Clinical psychologist.

Love your eyes

30 September 2022 9:01 AM

Zain speaks to Harry Rosen | Chief Executive Officer Of The at South African Optometric Assoc

Together, Helm and LUMA Legal are providing free legal advice for all SAns through machine learning & AI bots

30 September 2022 8:39 AM

Zain speaks to Dawood Patel CEO at Helm.

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

30 September 2022 8:21 AM

Zain speaks to Lars Halter Correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

HASA: ease up on the load shedding at hospitals

30 September 2022 7:54 AM

Zain speaks to Mande Toubkin General manager of emergency at Netcare.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha needs your help!

29 September 2022 10:27 AM

Zain speaks Marcelle du Plessis Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha.

Delivery ka Speed

29 September 2022 10:20 AM

Zain speaks to Godiragetse Mogajane Founder & CEO Delivery Ka Speed.

Spending habits and disparities between generations

29 September 2022 10:13 AM

Zain speaks to Denise Neethling Head of Marketing @ Paymenow.

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Local

Brinks invites public to monitor if Hammanskraal deadlines are being met

24 June 2023 9:21 PM

We will deal with outcome of Phala Phala probe, Mbalula tells ANC delegates

24 June 2023 8:03 PM

Team SA adds 5 medals to tally at Special Olympics World Games

24 June 2023 6:07 PM

