Barbs Wire - Is there anything you regret buying during lockdown?

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 18 November 2021 6:48 PM
News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit tells Mandy Wiener the information is in the public interest 18 November 2021 1:42 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn. 18 November 2021 11:23 AM
Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire Refilwe Moloto speaks to Don Pinnock 18 November 2021 11:16 AM
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points The move was largely in line with expectations. 18 November 2021 3:31 PM
Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December Pippa Hudson interviews Oceans Not Oil founder Janet Solomon. 18 November 2021 3:06 PM
Buying a swimsuit? Expert tips on choosing the perfect fit for your body Pippa Hudson chats to Isla Lovell from swimsuit specialists Storm in a-G Cup and Josh Meltz, co-founder of Granadilla swimwear. 18 November 2021 3:49 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Barbs Wire - Is there anything you regret buying during lockdown?

Barbs Wire - Is there anything you regret buying during lockdown?

9 November 2021 9:52 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.


#CapeTalkOpenLine

18 November 2021 12:16 PM
Dear Aaron Motsoaledi

18 November 2021 11:52 AM

Lester speaks to Ndoji Manika Wrote Open Letter to Home Affairs (pron N-doh-gee)

Junk food tax proposed for South Africa

18 November 2021 11:01 AM

Lester speaks to Nzama Lawrence Mbalati Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)

Small dorp tour: On the road to Darling

18 November 2021 10:36 AM

Lester speaks to Darryl Dreyer Manager at West Coast Fossil Park.

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

18 November 2021 10:22 AM

Lester speaks Deutsche Welle Corresponded Daniel Pelz.

Icosa response on DOnson outcry// Child Commissioner on Donson

18 November 2021 10:16 AM

Lester speaks to Christina Nomdo 

Oudtshoorn's new 24 year old mayor

18 November 2021 10:07 AM

Lester speaks to Chad Louw

Barbs Wire - Why there are often such long queues at Capitec ATMs

18 November 2021 9:44 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

75% or no more NSFAS

18 November 2021 9:37 AM

Lester speaks to Aviwe Vilane Member of NEC South African Union of Students.

Rassie Erasmus suspension

18 November 2021 9:36 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom

Local

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

Business Local

Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December

Business

Killing of protesters in Sudan 'utterly shameful': UN rights chief

18 November 2021 8:13 PM

Mayor Hill-Lewis announces R600m budget for CT to improve service delivery

18 November 2021 7:21 PM

Witness at July unrest inquiry: There were 'young dead bodies on the road'

18 November 2021 6:59 PM

