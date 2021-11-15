BBC explores news and views from the UK & surrounds

With Peter Ross Broadcast Journalist at BBC World Service.
Lester speaks to Natalie du Preez Rabie Property Group - Marketing & Communications manager.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Bin-two AdekoyaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Jean Jacques Cornish EWN Africa correspondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Zubeida Jaffer Journalist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Comment by Lester Kiewit.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Gayton Mckenzie leader of Patriotic Alliance Party.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Dr Wynand Boshoff Northern Cape Provincial Leader FF+LISTEN TO PODCAST