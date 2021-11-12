SA Shark Attack campaign seeks to protect our endangered species

Today at 04:40 Fitness with Liezel V: Summer fun & Healthy Lifestyles: Braving the sun and summer with safe fitness tips Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Today at 04:50 Travel & Tourism: South African domestic travel intent Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism

Today at 05:15 People living with HIV and cancer may contribute to new variants Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Wendy Burgers - Associate Professor in the Division of Medical Virology and a full member at Institute of infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at UCT

Today at 06:10 Experts consider home-testing for covid Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ian Sanne

Today at 06:25 How Green School SA works to minimise ecophobia in the youth Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Andy Wood - Head at Green School South Africa

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday: how online payments are managed by South Africa's largest independent payments processor Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Glen Ross - Revenue Executive at Adumo Online

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: What the hell Shell? - Petroleum Agency SA backs Shell's seismic study Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Phindile Masangane, Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Agency SA.

Phumla Ngesi - Environmental Compliance Manager at Petroleum Agency SA

Today at 07:20 UWC drafts interim Covid-19 vaccine policy for 2022 academic year Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Gasant Abarder

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Business4SA on mandatory vaccines in the workplace Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

Today at 08:21 Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 Firearms Control Act: Gun Free SA calls on youngsters to comment on gun control The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adele Kirsten - Director at Gun Free South Africa

Today at 10:05 Africa Report The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 10:15 Gift of the Givers wins social media charity of the Year The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Imtiaz Sooliman

Today at 10:30 Anti AARTO The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Stephanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Today at 11:05 True Crime podcast SA: Betty Ketani The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nicole Engelbrecht - Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast

