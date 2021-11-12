SA Shark Attack campaign seeks to protect our endangered species

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Summer fun & Healthy Lifestyles: Braving the sun and summer with safe fitness tips
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: South African domestic travel intent
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 05:15
People living with HIV and cancer may contribute to new variants
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Wendy Burgers - Associate Professor in the Division of Medical Virology and a full member at Institute of infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at UCT
Today at 06:10
Experts consider home-testing for covid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Sanne
Today at 06:25
How Green School SA works to minimise ecophobia in the youth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Wood - Head at Green School South Africa
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: how online payments are managed by South Africa's largest independent payments processor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Glen Ross - Revenue Executive at Adumo Online
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: What the hell Shell? - Petroleum Agency SA backs Shell's seismic study
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Phindile Masangane, Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Agency SA.
Phumla Ngesi - Environmental Compliance Manager at Petroleum Agency SA
Today at 07:20
UWC drafts interim Covid-19 vaccine policy for 2022 academic year
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Business4SA on mandatory vaccines in the workplace
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Firearms Control Act: Gun Free SA calls on youngsters to comment on gun control
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adele Kirsten - Director at Gun Free South Africa
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Gift of the Givers wins social media charity of the Year
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Today at 10:30
Anti AARTO
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 11:05
True Crime podcast SA: Betty Ketani
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicole Engelbrecht - Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast
Today at 11:35
Local SME's win big
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roxanne Schumann - Co-founder at Growing Paper
