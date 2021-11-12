SA Shark Attack campaign seeks to protect our endangered species

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Summer fun & Healthy Lifestyles: Braving the sun and summer with safe fitness tips
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: South African domestic travel intent
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 05:15
People living with HIV and cancer may contribute to new variants
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Wendy Burgers - Associate Professor in the Division of Medical Virology and a full member at Institute of infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at UCT
Today at 06:10
Experts consider home-testing for covid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Sanne
Today at 06:25
How Green School SA works to minimise ecophobia in the youth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Wood - Head at Green School South Africa
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: how online payments are managed by South Africa's largest independent payments processor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Glen Ross - Revenue Executive at Adumo Online
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: What the hell Shell? - Petroleum Agency SA backs Shell's seismic study
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Phindile Masangane, Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Agency SA.
Phumla Ngesi - Environmental Compliance Manager at Petroleum Agency SA
Today at 07:20
UWC drafts interim Covid-19 vaccine policy for 2022 academic year
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Business4SA on mandatory vaccines in the workplace
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Firearms Control Act: Gun Free SA calls on youngsters to comment on gun control
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adele Kirsten - Director at Gun Free South Africa
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Gift of the Givers wins social media charity of the Year
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Today at 10:30
Anti AARTO
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 11:05
True Crime podcast SA: Betty Ketani
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicole Engelbrecht - Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast
Today at 11:35
Local SME's win big
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roxanne Schumann - Co-founder at Growing Paper
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We've dealt with variants before, it's not new' - Prof Karim on Omicron variant Pippa Hudson chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about the Health Ministry's media briefing. 29 November 2021 6:44 PM
Laws alone aren't enough to combat high levels of GBV in SA, says WLC advocate Presenter Tessa van Staden chats to advocate Bronwyn Pithey from the Women's Legal Centre. 29 November 2021 4:56 PM
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it' Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits. 29 November 2021 4:51 PM
View all Local
Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town. 29 November 2021 11:16 AM
Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy? John Maytham speaks to Development Impact fund CEO, Lorenzo Davids on whether government should enforce compulsory vaccinations. 29 November 2021 9:19 AM
'Unsubsidised households must purchase set-top boxes out of their own pocket' John Maytham speaks to Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, the IT in Government Editor at IT Web. 29 November 2021 8:54 AM
View all Politics
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave". 29 November 2021 8:10 PM
Implats buys 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum – seeks to acquire entire company The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Impala Platinum spokesperson John Theron. 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
View all Business
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season! 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need Hands of Love founder Catherine Versfeld speaks to Zain Johnson about this worthwhile initiative. 29 November 2021 1:13 PM
Eatery with 'rudest staff in Aus' opening in Brisbane. Its name - Karen's Diner Diners will be able to dish it back at rude staff, Australia correspondent Katie McDonald tells Weekend Breakfast. 28 November 2021 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season! 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Artscape's 50th anniversary concert to give thanks for support during pandemic 'We are filled with immense gratitude.' Sara-Jayne King interviews Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux. 28 November 2021 11:32 AM
Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old. 27 November 2021 9:23 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert The AU's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance's Dr Ayoade Alakija says the world has failed to vaccinate countries equitably. 29 November 2021 10:07 AM
Time to focus on a domestic tourism campaign in light of SA travel bans - CoCT Africa Melane is joined by the CoCT's James Vos, o talk about the UKs' decision to put South Africa on its 'RED LIST' and the effe... 29 November 2021 9:22 AM
61 passengers from SA in isolation in Amsterdam, being tested for variant The passengers tested positive for Covid-19 at Schiphol Airport. Sara-Jayne gets an update from UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 November 2021 1:31 PM
View all World
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
View all Africa
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA). 29 November 2021 6:34 PM
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it' Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits. 29 November 2021 4:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
SA Shark Attack campaign seeks to protect our endangered species

SA Shark Attack campaign seeks to protect our endangered species

12 November 2021 10:33 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Jennifer  Olbers | Marine ecologist and specialist shark scientist at WildOceans


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

Wosa: Please don't impose a alcohol ban on the industry over Xmas

29 November 2021 11:57 AM

Zain speaks to Maryna Calow Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

To Hell With Shell

29 November 2021 11:35 AM

Zain speaks to Liz McDaid Founder & Strategic lead: The Green Connection and Gary Koekemoer Wildlife & Enviromental Soceity ALgoa Bay Branch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hands of Love aims to equip SA learners with school bags & stationery ahead of the new year

29 November 2021 11:03 AM

Zain speaks to Catherine Versfeld Hands of Love founder.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can my pet catch Covid-19, and does it need the vaccine? SAVA explains

29 November 2021 10:54 AM

Zain speaks to Dr Leon du Bruyn President SA Vetenary Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA travel ban - Mauritius

29 November 2021 10:48 AM

Zain speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

16 Days of Activism: Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused on their need for funds to keep the safe space open

29 November 2021 10:47 AM

Zain speaks to Bernadine Bachar Director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacobs Jam Co wins WC Entrepreneur of the year award

29 November 2021 10:40 AM

Zain speaks to  Nigel and Chrystynn Jacobs from Jacobs Jam about their business that began small and has grown into a successful concern.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #Mandatoryvaccination

29 November 2021 10:06 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 1... for now

29 November 2021 10:04 AM

Zain speaks to Alderman James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Capetonian Keanu Harker to launch debut album,  'I Believe in Me'

26 November 2021 12:02 PM

With Keanu Harker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds

Lifestyle Politics

Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)

Business Opinion

Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

'Regrettable & unfortunate': SA hits out as COVID travel bans gain pace

29 November 2021 8:48 PM

Political parties split on mandatory vaccinations: Is it a silver bullet or not?

29 November 2021 8:44 PM

UN chief 'deeply concerned' by southern Africa's isolation over Omicron

29 November 2021 8:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA