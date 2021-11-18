CapeTalkOpenLine

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Property feature: Repo Rate increase to 3.75% - What does this mean for property owners?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Richard Day - Group General Manager at Pam Golding Properties
125
Today at 05:10
COALITION: ANC and DA strategies in Tshwane and Johannesburg
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 05:46
Health department push for vaccinations ahead of 4th COVID-19 wave
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 06:10
SA IRR calls on President to explain SA's 600 days of national state of disaster
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Gabriel Crouse - SA Institute of Race Relations head of campaigns
Today at 06:25
Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Kelly du Plessis - CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Your car might be underinsured as secondhand car prices soar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Lizo Mnguni - Spokesperson at Old Mutual Insure
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Eddie Andrews - Deputy Mayor of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Update on probe into toxic noodles that claimed young lives.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Murdock Ramathuba - Department of Health's Director of Environmental Health
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Biden and Harris - not exactly shooting the lights out are they?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:20
Ladles of Love Sarmiethon
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
The Cape Winelands District is “disaster ready”
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Jo-Anne Otto - Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM)
Jo-Anne Otto - Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District at Western Cape Health department
Today at 10:15
SA businesses failing to meet targets for people with disabilities
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Armand Bam - National Co-Ordinator at Blind Cricket South Africa
Today at 10:30
Small business spotlight: Mavusana Rooibos
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Profile: Athol Williams on his new book, Deep Collusion
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Athol Williams - award-winning poet, scholar, strategy advisor and entrepreneur at Read to Rise (NGO)
Today at 11:30
Documentary: Saving Seals
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Steve Benjamin - Photographer at BBC Blue Planet
