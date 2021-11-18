Dear Aaron Motsoaledi

Lester speaks to Ndoji Manika Wrote Open Letter to Home Affairs (pron N-doh-gee)
Municipal warning and NSRI feedback on its responseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Zain speaks to Steve Benjamin Photographer at BBC Blue Planet.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Zain speaks to Athol Williams award-winning poet, scholar, strategy advisor and entrepreneur at Read to Rise.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Zain speaks to Vusumzi Moekoena | Co-founder at Mavusana Premium Rooibos teaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Zain speaks to Armand Bam | National Co-Ordinator at Blind Cricket South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Zain speaks to BBC's corresponded Rob Hugh-Jones.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Zain speaks to Jo-Ann Otto - communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Zain speaks to Danny Diliberto Founder at Ladles of Love.LISTEN TO PODCAST