Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - The cost of table grapes in SA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Johan van Niekerk
Today at 13:34
Travelstart update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
John Friel
Today at 13:37
Happy Home and Garden - DIY with ANgelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Today at 14:18
Life Hacks - avoiding crime with Leo Prinsloo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leo Prinsloo
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:05
The Alan Winde Western Province Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Go Tell the Bees that I am Gone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Diana Gabaldon
Latest Local
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
City urges teens to celebrate responsibly ahead of post matric exam parties The City of Cape Town has urged matriculants to celebrate the end of exams responsibly. 2 December 2021 10:57 AM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
View all Local
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
Court to hear virtual urgent interim interdict to stop Shell at 2pm Wednesday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs shares the latest moves by environmental organisations to stop the blasting with Mandy Wiener. 1 December 2021 1:10 PM
'We need to move forward' - Cosatu does about-turn in support of mandatory jabs Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks about their stance of mandatory jabs. 30 November 2021 2:26 PM
View all Politics
400 000 people sign petition, objecting to Shell blasting the Wild Coast for oil Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 December 2021 10:48 AM
Stop hiking fuel levies every year! – Outa campaign Refilwe Moloto interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 2 December 2021 9:16 AM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
View all Business
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to switch on Cape Town Christmas lights tonight Pippa Hudson interviews Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 30 November 2021 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 1 December 2021 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 11:25 AM
View all World
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
View all Africa
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
'Shell is calling the shots - not our government' Pippa Hudson interviews Liz McDaid, a founder member at The Green Connection. 30 November 2021 5:09 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

19 November 2021 10:24 AM

Lester speaks to Deutsche Welle Corresponded Clifford Coonan. 


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

Pensions for Palookas

2 December 2021 12:04 PM

Zain speaks to Brett Ladouce Author at Pensions for Palookas.

Status on k53 practice yards in Cape Town: follow up with COCT

2 December 2021 11:48 AM

Zain speaks to Jody Pillay City of Cape Town Deputy Traffic Chief: Licensing & Logistics.

Innovation City Cape Town aims to help startups, scale-ups & large corporations accelerate their growth

2 December 2021 11:04 AM

Zain speaks to Kieno Kammies Innovation City Cape Town co-founder.

Gqeberha's own Klops

2 December 2021 10:52 AM

Zain speaks to Baydu Adams directors Gqeberha's Entertainers.

Small dorp tour: On the road to Ceres

2 December 2021 10:38 AM

Zain speaks to Rick Botha 

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

2 December 2021 10:26 AM

With Deutsche Welle Correspondent  Daniel Pelz in Berlin.  

 

Alcohol Availibility & GBV

2 December 2021 10:09 AM

Zain speaks to Aadielah Maker Diedericks Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)

Vooma Vaccination Weekend

2 December 2021 9:59 AM

Zain speaks to Cas Coovadia CEO at Business Unity SA.

Barbs Wire - Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta

2 December 2021 9:48 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

Good asks PP to check legality of debt collecting mechanism on CT pre-paid elec purchases

2 December 2021 9:42 AM

Zain speaks to Brett Herron Good part secretary-general.

Trending

Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi

World

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Stop hiking fuel levies every year! – Outa campaign

Business

EWN Highlights

23 people hurt in bus crash outside Dobsonville

2 December 2021 10:41 AM

Shell acting within the law with seismic survey, court told

2 December 2021 10:04 AM

WATCH LIVE: Makhura gives update on Gauteng response to COVID-19

2 December 2021 9:42 AM

