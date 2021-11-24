Don't skip premiums over the festive season

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
date 2021-11-24
10:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Penguin Palooza helps to raise awareness about the endangered African penguin SANCCOB and CapeNature hosted the sixth Penguin Palooza to raise awareness about the endangered African Penguin. 4 December 2021 12:56 PM
'Gauteng's Covid-19 infections highest among over-60s followed by preschoolders' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque about the latest Covid-19 media briefing. 3 December 2021 1:52 PM
Cape Town weekend weather - a bit of rain is coming It’s the first weekend in December, yet summer proper remains elusive. 3 December 2021 1:49 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods' The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside". 3 December 2021 2:35 PM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Don't skip premiums over the festive season

Don't skip premiums over the festive season

24 November 2021 12:02 PM

Zain speaks to Noloyisa Gawula Abaveleli Funeral Services.


Sun-Set@Baxter summer concert series launched for festive season

3 December 2021 11:55 AM

Zain speaks to Fahiem Stellenboom marketing manager: Baxter Theatre.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

3 December 2021 11:49 AM

Zain speaks to Agmad Ismail Comedian.

Wildlife and Environmental society of SA

3 December 2021 11:01 AM

Zain speaks to Gary Koekemoer- Spokesperson for Wildlife and Environmental society of SA  (WESSA) 

FURTHER, enabling social entrepreneurs to create sustainable change

3 December 2021 10:51 AM

Zain speaks to Ian Calvert who is the  Managing Director at Instant Grass

 

Umbodzi Gin is crafted in Africa

3 December 2021 10:34 AM

Zain speaks to Dave  Mountain | Founder at Umbodzi Gin.

 

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

3 December 2021 10:17 AM

With Deutsche Welle Correspondent  Chelsey Delaney in Berlin. 

Plett Rage cancelled

3 December 2021 9:34 AM

Zain speaks to Ronen Klugman Festival Spokesperson  at Plett Rage.

 

Pensions for Palookas

2 December 2021 12:04 PM

Zain speaks to Brett Ladouce Author at Pensions for Palookas.

Status on k53 practice yards in Cape Town: follow up with COCT

2 December 2021 11:48 AM

Zain speaks to Jody Pillay City of Cape Town Deputy Traffic Chief: Licensing & Logistics.

Innovation City Cape Town aims to help startups, scale-ups & large corporations accelerate their growth

2 December 2021 11:04 AM

Zain speaks to Kieno Kammies Innovation City Cape Town co-founder.

EWN Highlights

President Cyril Ramaphosa eyes stronger trade agreements with West Africa tour

4 December 2021 12:07 PM

NPA has ‘no intention’ of prosecuting murderers of Cradock Four: Foundation

4 December 2021 11:16 AM

Seven killed in Eastern Cape horror crash

4 December 2021 10:11 AM

