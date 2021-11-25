Reducing coal fired energy & it's impact on SA's coal belt communities

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - legal ins and outs of Electrical Compliance Certificates
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Palmer
Today at 14:40
Home of Hope
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Wichtmann
Today at 14:50
Music with Daniah de Villiers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Daniah de Villiers
Today at 15:40
Cancer treatments in COVID strained hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lorraine Govender - National Advocacy Co-Ordinator at CANSA
Today at 15:50
Weather warning for Western Cape after downpours cause flooding, road closures
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Deiner - Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:20
The Metro Police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Le Roux - Metro Police Chief at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Krotoa: Eva van de Kaap
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sylvia Vollenhoven
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The price should have come down' - expert backs probe into Covid PCR test cost CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr Aslam Dasoo about Covid-19 testing. 6 December 2021 1:28 PM
While Black Friday sales surpassed 2020 levels, they still don't match 2019 Despite a resurgence in the Covid pandemic, Black Friday spending has shown the adaptability of South African consumers. 6 December 2021 1:25 PM
Big plans to boost spending on Cape Town's water and sanitation infrastructure Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's new mayco member for water and waste services, Dr Zahid Badroodien. 6 December 2021 11:24 AM
View all Local
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It's a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
View all Politics
Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods' The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside". 3 December 2021 2:35 PM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
View all Business
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It's a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Reducing coal fired energy & it's impact on SA's coal belt communities

Reducing coal fired energy & it's impact on SA's coal belt communities

25 November 2021 10:04 AM

Zain speaks to Janine Espin MD Economic Development Solutions.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

6 December 2021 11:44 AM
In the Chair: Ernusta van Wyngaard

6 December 2021 11:42 AM

Lester speaks to Ernusta Maralack Host--Op Seer Se Spoor On the Path of Pain.

A braai addict that braais every day of the week

6 December 2021 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Walter Stander The Braai Guy.


 

Inflation spares no one. Even Xpresso Cafe has had to up prices

6 December 2021 10:49 AM

Lester speaks to Nicolene Elhadad Owner at Xpresso Cafe South Africa.

 

BBC explores news and views from the UK & surrounds

6 December 2021 10:24 AM

With BBC corresponded Rich Preston.

 

The town of Orania has an EFF mayor

6 December 2021 10:01 AM

Lester speaks to Leonard Makena Mayor of Thembelihle Municpality.

Increase in Under 5 hospitalised

6 December 2021 9:47 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Mignon McCulloch Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.

 

Expensive Covid Tests discouraging testing.

6 December 2021 9:33 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Aslam Dasoo Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum.

Sun-Set@Baxter summer concert series launched for festive season

3 December 2021 11:55 AM

Zain speaks to Fahiem Stellenboom marketing manager: Baxter Theatre.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

3 December 2021 11:49 AM

Zain speaks to Agmad Ismail Comedian.

Big plans to boost spending on Cape Town's water and sanitation infrastructure

Local

Is Omicron more dangerous for under 5s? We ask the SA Paediatric Association

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Italy imposes new COVID-19 rules on unvaccinated

6 December 2021 12:45 PM

Former Dirco Deputy Minister Ebrahim Ebrahim passes away aged 84

6 December 2021 12:12 PM

Nationwide Massmart strike enters third week

6 December 2021 11:13 AM

