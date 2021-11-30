True Crime podcast SA: Betty Ketani

Today at 05:10 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation

Today at 05:46 The Innovation Hub breeds new class of entrepreneurs Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Dr Rethabile Melamu - GM Green economy and GM Bioeconomy at The Innovation Hub

Today at 06:10 Report: Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Thembisa Fakude - Former Southern Africa Bureau Chief at Al Jazeera

Today at 06:25 Case of Bonteheuwel woman accused of selling naked images of 4-year-old daughter postponed - AGAIN! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town

Today at 06:40 City Fave: Winchester Hotel Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Michael Liffmann - General manager at Winchester Hotel

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Mantashe backs Shell and traditional energy sources Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Sampson Mamphweli - Dir for the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, at Stellenbosch University

Today at 07:20 Prasa's Autopax bus operation under business rescue Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Numsa spokesperson

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Booster jabs 101 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 08:21 Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 09:15 Pricey PCR tests follow up: CT based biotechnologist produces Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen tests The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Ashley Uys

Today at 09:30 Naked Scientist: Eversdal Primary school The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Chris Smith

Today at 10:05 DW Berlin with Chelsey Delaney The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Chelsey Delaney

Today at 10:15 Two weeks ago the UK Parliament discussed possible guidelines, regulations that control social media influencer The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Kelly Thompson

Gail Schimmel - CEO at Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa

